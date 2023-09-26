Readout of SBA Administrator Guzman’s Participation in Events with Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman discusses SBA support for Black-owned small businesses at CBCF’s Annual Legislative Conference

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman participated in multiple events and panels at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference to discuss how the SBA and Biden-Harris Administration are promoting equity across the small business landscape and supporting Black entrepreneurs.

Before the start of the conference, Administrator Guzman joined Axios reporter Eugene Scott for a fireside chat to unpack the unique challenges facing minority-owned small businesses, highlight how the SBA is prioritizing equity across SBA programs, and discuss outreach to Black communities to increase awareness of SBA opportunities.

Last Thursday, Administrator Guzman participated in a Procurement Forum where she further discussed how the SBA has significantly increased opportunities for Black-owned small businesses in government contracting and is on track to meet the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of 15% of prime government contracts going to small disadvantaged businesses by 2025.

Later in the day, she joined Congressional Black Caucus Chair Steven Horsford (NV-04) at a press conference to announce that the SBA has achieved record lending rates to Black-owned small businesses under the Biden-Harris Administration. Since 2020, the number of loans, total loan dollars, and overall share of loans going to Black-owned businesses have all more than doubled since 2020.

On Friday, Administrator Guzman joined Congressman Glenn Ivey (MD-04) for a panel to discuss the small business impacts of the SCOTUS decision on affirmative action. During the panel, she discussed how the Ultima Servs. Corp. v. Dept of Ag. court case has impacted the SBA’s 8(a) business development program and what guidance the SBA is offering 8(a) participant firms in light of a recent injunction.

