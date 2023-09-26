Six industry leaders elected to Midwest Real Estate Data Board of Managers

LISLE, Ill., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) announces the election of six real estate professionals to the multiple listing service’s (MLS) Board of Managers. These industry leaders join 11 others on the Board to comprise the team which sets MRED’s strategic vision.

Brokers elected are:

Fran Broude of Compass, Tommy Choi of Keller Williams ONEChicago, Chris De Santo of Realty Executives Legacy, and Royal Hartwig of Royal Family Real Estate. Each of those elected won their seats in a September election.

Association executives elected are:

Tina Franklin of the Kankakee-Iroquois-Ford Association REALTORS® will fill one of two association executive seats. Jeff Lasky of the North Shore-Barrington Association of REALTORS®, was elected by MRED’s parent organization, MLSNI, to fill the other association executive seat.

Others serving on the Board are: Luigui Corral, RE/MAX American Dream; Jeff Gregory, Realty Executives Success; Lynn Madison, Lynn Madison Realtor®; John Matthews, Baird & Warner; Sue Miller, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group; Al Rossell, The Jack Carpenter Organization; Rose Schlickman, Key Realty; Aaron Starck, Berkshire Hathaway Starck Real Estate; Sue Wiskowski-Fair, Realty Executives Premier. Brad Baldwin of First Utah Bank and Tom Hurdelbrink of Northwest Multiple Listing Service will continue to serve as strategic managers.

“MRED is directed by forward-thinking leaders who set the tone and vision for the work that we do to serve our subscribers, brokerages, associations, and consumers,” said MRED President and CEO Rebecca Jensen. “The newly elected members enhance MRED’s ability to provide the best service to our subscribers.”

MRED is unique in its hybrid ownership structure that is comprised of Realtor associations and brokerages.

About Midwest Real Estate Data

Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC, (MRED) is one of the largest multiple listing services (MLSs) in the nation, servicing Chicagoland and spanning northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED is dedicated to serving nearly 50,000 real estate professionals from more than 7,300 offices. MRED is a member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), MLS Grid, and supports the Broker Public Portal. For more information, please visit MREDLLC.com.

