Del Rio Port of Entry CBP officers save unresponsive infant

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at Del Rio Port of Entry this morning performed lifesaving procedures on three-month-old infant child.

“Our CBP officers quick response and lifesaving efforts in this critical incident preserved the life of the infant child,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “The humanitarian efforts by our CBP officers are just one of many facets that showcase the mission of CBP and the Del Rio Port of Entry.”

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of September 23, 2023, when a female traveling in a black Chevrolet Tahoe arrived at vehicle primary with her three-month-old infant child in her arms. The mother advised the primary officer that the infant was choking and had become unresponsive. The CBP officer took immediate possession of the infant while another CBP officer ensured that there was no airway blockage for the child.

Seeing that infant was unresponsive and changing color, the CBP officer took immediate action and began performing the Heimlich Maneuver while carrying the infant to the secondary inspection area. In secondary the primary officer continued to perform back thrusts and sternum rubs, while another CBP officer began stimulating and agitating exercises in an attempt to help the infant begin to breathe on its own. After approximately two minutes of these continuous efforts, the child finally became responsive and began showing signs of life.

Val Verde Regional Medical Center Emergency Medical Services later arrived on-scene at which time infant was transferred to their care and transported to the Val Verde Regional Medical Center for further medical assistance.

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.