Independent Literary Imprint Illuminousity Press Announces Forthcoming Novel to be Released Oct. 21

The cover of my next novel, "shadows and LIGHT" releasing Oct. 21.

Second Novel "shadows and LIGHT" by Robin Chappell to be released Oct. 21.

Memorable, quirky sketches on life and love from a storyteller with potential. --from the review of Dreams, Desires, And Dead Ends (Robin's first collection of short stories)”
— Kirkus Reviews

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Along with “The Last Temptation of Christ” and the “Exorcist” movies, “shadows…” (that lower case “s” is intentional) will be the next of what seems to be an ever long line.

What if you woke up to the fact that your entire life has been a Lie? And then find out that you’re a ‘pawn’ in a Dark Game that stretches centuries and Dark Conspiracies past?

Dr. Kathryn Runyon wakes up to that, and then finds herself pursued by the Darkest of Forces. Will she survive? And what happens when she finds out that she is not merely a ‘pawn,’ but the magically spawned, centuries in the breeding, female Anti-Christ?

— ARC (Digital or Actual) available upon Request —

Robin Chappell is a Writer, Fine Artist, and Visionary Designer living in Los Angeles. He has finished Seven Feature Film Scripts, and is in the process of adapting them into Novels to be released over the course of the next three years. He is also in development on his first Series for TV, working to finish the Pilot and Bible for the show Title:tba and soon to be seeking Co-Production Partners to move forward.

Robin Chappell/CVO
Illuminousity Press/21st Century daVinci, LLC
+1 800-319-2003
email us here
