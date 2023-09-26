Spherix Introduces Patient Chart Dynamix™, an Enhanced Independent Pharmaceutical Market Research Chart Audit

Exton, PA, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spherix Global Insights, a trusted leader in pharmaceutical market research, is delighted to announce the launch of its latest product, Patient Chart Dynamix™. This innovative offering represents a significant advancement from the previously acclaimed service, RealWorld Dynamix™, featuring enhanced customization and insights. This new and improved solution is an independent, data-driven service unveiling real patient management patterns through rigorous analysis of large-scale patient chart audits. Data reveal the “why” behind treatment decisions, include year over year trending to quantify key aspects of market evolution, and integrate specialists’ attitudinal and demographic data, connecting trends at the patient level to the prescribing physicians.

How Patient Chart Dynamix Works

Patient Chart Dynamix utilizes a trusted and thorough approach to gather and analyze data from prescriber-provided electronic medical records and patient charts. Our proven methodology and expert specialty-focused teams meticulously review and extract vital information to provide actionable insights. Key benefits include:

HCP Perspectives in Focus: Our survey-based patient chart reviews provide invaluable insights directly from prescribing healthcare practitioners. This comprehensive view of treatment decisions and experiences is the key to understanding market needs and effectively identifying opportunities.

Discover Hidden Patient Insights: Patient Chart Dynamix™ uncovers valuable insights relevant to unique patients that traditional diagnosis codes can't capture. Data collected identifies the precise triggers and factors that drive treatment decisions, allowing brands to create hyper-targeted marketing campaigns and educational materials, directly addressing the growing requirement for personalized outreach.

Revolutionizing Pharmaceutical Market Research

Patient Chart Dynamix™ is a testament to Spherix's commitment to innovation and excellence in pharmaceutical market research. Building on the success of RealWorld Dynamix™, this new product takes data-driven insights to the next level by offering:

Increased Personalization: Patient Chart Dynamix™ is tailored to meet the specific and individual needs of various biopharma stakeholders, providing highly personalized insights that drive strategic decision-making, providing the why behind core market trends. Comprehensive Treatment Journey Analysis: The service offers a comprehensive view of the treatment journey, allowing clients to make data-informed decisions at every stage of drug development and commercialization. Unrivaled Data Accuracy: Patient Chart Dynamix™ leverages a meticulous, demonstrated, and proven methodological chart audit process to ensure data accuracy and relevance, giving our clients confidence they need to rely on our insights.

Tucker Hurtado, Vice President of New Product Planning, underscores the impact of Spherix’s latest innovation, stating, "By refocusing our attention on the core motivations driving prescription decisions—whether it's why clinicians switch patients from one product to another, or why they embrace a novel solution—we're peeling back the layers to reveal the true drivers behind these choices. In doing so, we equip our clients with actionable insights they can rely on. We’re really excited about the innovative methods and client-focused approaches we've integrated to bring the most value to our clients."

Patient Chart Dynamix™ re-focuses the Spherix audit offering into two types of analyses:

Total Market Treatment Journey audits concentrate on up-and-coming emerging markets and evaluate full patient populations, from referral to diagnosis and treatment. Emphasis includes the current treatment paradigm, patient profiles, unmet needs, and opportunity identification. Total market audits are offered in Alopecia Areata, Atopic Dermatitis, Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis, Complement 3 Glomerulopathy, FSGS, IgA Nephropathy, Generalized Myasthenia Gravis, Lupus Nephritis, and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. Triggers and Drivers focus on more established and dynamic markets, digging into the true moments of consequence and uncovering the rationale behind decisions regarding new starts and switches. Patient history, missed opportunity analysis, and future treatment plans are a core focus for this service. Trigger and Driver audits are offered for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Diabetic Macular Edema, Diabetic Retinopathy, and Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration.

Availability and Pricing

Patient Chart Dynamix is now available for subscription. For detailed pricing and subscription options, please visit our website or contact our sales team.

A Commitment to Excellence

Spherix Global Insights has a longstanding reputation for delivering high-quality pharmaceutical market research solutions. Patient Chart Dynamix™ is a reflection of our dedication to helping biopharma stakeholders make informed decisions, improve patient outcomes, and drive innovation in the industry.

