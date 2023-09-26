NICKMERCS to Speak at the Esports & Gaming Business Summit

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Esports & Gaming Business Summit (EBS), the leading North American conference bridging the gap between brand marketers and the thriving Gen Z audience through gaming and esports, announced today that NICKMERCS, one of gaming's most renowned streaming personalities and leader of the 15 million plus MFAM (Mercs + Family) community, will be a featured speaker at this year's event. At the summit, taking place October 22-24th in Las Vegas, NICKMERCS will share his insights around redefining the perception of modern gamers and bridging the gap between online fandom and offline engagement.

Joining NICKMERCS on the panel is talent manager Justin Miclat of The Kinetic Group. The conversation will be moderated by Forbes Gaming Reporter Matt Craig.

"We're excited to have NICKMERCS, a true gaming luminary, join us at the Esports & Gaming Business Summit,” said Robbie Caploe, VP/Group Publisher for Cynopsis and the Esports & Gaming Business Summit. “Nick's ability to connect gaming communities with the wider world is truly remarkable, and his insights into the intersection of gaming and sports will be invaluable for attendees. This year's summit promises to be an unforgettable event, and NICKMERCS is a key addition to our stellar lineup of speakers."

About Esports & Gaming Business Summit

Cynopsis’ Esports & Gaming Business Summit is the premier conference that bridges the gap between marketers and the elusive Gen Z audience, leveraging the power of gaming and esports. This three-day event connects executives and experts from brands, agencies, game publishers, tech providers, teams, leagues, TV, and video platforms, offering unparalleled networking and educational opportunities.

About Cynopsis

Cynopsis Media, a division of Access Intelligence, is the publisher of free trade publications for the television, digital, and esports/gaming industries. Aside from newsletters and special reports, Cynopsis produces a variety of live educational and networking events, virtual events, webinars, and benchmarking awards programs throughout the year.