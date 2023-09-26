Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,046 in the last 365 days.

Derecho-damaged trees focus of salvage timber sale at Pilot Knob State Park

FOREST CITY – A portion of Pilot Knob State Park will close Sept. 26 to allow for removal of trees in the southeast portion of the park. Visitors are asked to avoid the area east of the tower and south of the road, which will be closed for public use.

A derecho on July 5, 2022 damaged dozens of trees in that area of Pilot Knob State Park, and now pose a risk to visitors and must be removed. Logging activities are expected to conclude around Oct. 10; those sections of the park will  open around that time.

For more information, contact Michael Strauser; email; Michael.Strauser@dnr.iowa.gov

You just read:

Derecho-damaged trees focus of salvage timber sale at Pilot Knob State Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more