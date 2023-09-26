Lukas Nelson and Special Guest Emily King Join Forces with The Soho Sessions to Raise Support for National Alliance on Mental Health Hawaii After Devastation in Maui

Exclusive Concert Airs on Veeps and FANS on September 30, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET



Sign up for stream at www.thesohosessions.com





NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Soho Sessions, an exclusive music-driven community known for curating exceptional live experiences in NYC, returns on Saturday, September 30th with a performance by Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Lukas Nelson, with Grammy-nominated singer Emily King as a special guest. The show will bring the pair back together after they collaborated on the song “Bad Memory” on King’s new album Special Occasion. The Soho Sessions is produced by RWE Partners.

The Soho Sessions will be open to a select number of invited in-person guests, and for the first time ever, will air to the general public at 9 p.m. ET on streaming platforms Veeps and FANS.

Whether fans attend in person or virtually, the show will provide an opportunity to support an important cause that isn’t receiving enough attention: the ongoing mental health crisis caused by the devastating wildfires in Maui. The September 30th Soho Sessions will raise donations and awareness for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Hawaii, an organization that offers programs of education and real-life recovery for families affected by mental illness and anyone interested in being better informed.



RWE Partners, the company behind The Soho Sessions, was co-founded by top New York City real estate broker Greg Williamson and global events producer Nicole Rechter. It is dedicated to celebrating the power of music, fostering unique connections, and curating outstanding experiences while making a positive impact on society by raising awareness about issues such as mental health and addiction. Williamson and Rechter are esteemed industry professionals known for their executive production work on the acclaimed Love Rocks NYC, the CBS TV special Play On, and Tulane University’s annual Tipping Point concert, among many other events.



With every Soho Sessions event, fans step into a world where music legends and rising stars collide, creating electrifying harmonies that redefine the very essence of live performances. Past Soho Sessions have featured Joe Bonamassa with Robert Randolph, Steve Earle with Larkin Poe, and Louis Cato with Brittney Spencer. This summer, the Soho Sessions hit the road for the first time, bringing its magic to Stephen Talkhouse in the Hamptons for a show featuring Marcus King and Celisse. The music director is acclaimed singer, songwriter, and sessions musician Larry Campbell.

Returning home to NYC, the show makes its debut in the newly-expanded loft space the Soho Sessions has called home since its inception. Owned by Bret Trenkmann, who has always been a steadfast champion of utilizing the loft for RWE’s mission of driving positive change through music and culture, the larger space offers guests the opportunity to experience the show in a whole new way.

Through the power of music, we shine a light on important and critical causes,” said Williamson. “Join us as we unite with two extraordinary artists to support Maui's journey towards recovery. Together, we'll raise awareness and vital resources for mental health in Maui. Let's make a meaningful difference, one note at a time."

For more information about The Soho Sessions and to sign up for the September 30th broadcast of the show, visit www.thesohosessions.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee8f4f48-eca8-4fd6-9fc7-9aefcf6d32c0





Media inquiries: Dawn Kamerling The Press House dawn@thepresshouse.com