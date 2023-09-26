Rebuilding DuPage County - Major projects highlight Year Five of Rebuild Illinois

ILLINOIS, September 26 - Gov. Pritzker's historic capital program improving infrastructure in key part of state





DUPAGE COUNTY - Entering Year Five of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in the DuPage County area are underway or planned, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Six major projects represent a total investment of more than $53 million, improving safety, mobility and quality of life while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in the DuPage County area and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."





The six projects are all scheduled to be completed between 2023 and 2025:

Illinois 53 (Columbine Avenue) over Great Western Trail south of North Avenue (Illinois 64) in Lombard. The ongoing project includes new bridge deck construction, bridge beam replacement and repair. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. This project began this spring and is anticipated to be complete in fall 2024.

Irving Park Road (Illinois 19) from west of Mitchell Boulevard to Roselle Road in Schaumburg and Roselle. The upcoming resurfacing project also includes new shoulders and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project is anticipated to begin in summer 2025 and estimated to be complete fall 2025.

Irving Park Road (Illinois 19) from Roselle Road to Baker Drive in Roselle, Medinah and Itasca. Upcoming resurfacing project with new shoulders and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project is anticipated to begin in summer 2025 and estimated to be complete fall 2025.

Butterfield Road (Illinois 56) from just west of Illinois 53 to Southbound I-355 (Veterans Memorial Tollway) in Glen Ellyn and Lombard . The upcoming project includes intersection reconstruction at Lloyd Avenue, Illinois 53 and Arboretum/Woodcreek Drive, bridge repair, noise barrier installation, new retaining walls and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete the project, which is anticipated to begin summer 2025 and completed fall 2025.

Butterfield Road (Illinois 56) from Illinois 59 to York Road in Warrenville, Wheaton, Glen Ellyn, Lombard, Oakbrook Terrace and Elmhurst. The upcoming traffic signal modernization will require daytime lane closures. The project is anticipated to begin spring 2024 and estimated to be completed fall 2024.

Kingery Highway (Illinois 83) at BNSF Railroad south of Bluff Road in Lemont. The upcoming project includes bridge deck resurfacing. One lane in each direction will remain open. The project is anticipated to begin spring 2024 and estimated to be complete fall 2024.

"With the help of Rebuild Illinois, we are investing not only in our infrastructure, but also in our economies by creating good-paying jobs and improving quality of life for our residents," said state Sen. Laura Ellman (D-Naperville). "With every project, our communities are becoming better places to live and work."





"From Schaumburg to Bolingbrook, we are seeing vital infrastructure improvements on our roads and bridges that will help both residents and businesses thrive," said state Rep. Dagmara Avelar (D-Bolingbrook). "We're making real progress - and there's more to come."





"I'm proud to share with the residents of my district the investments that Rebuild Illinois is bringing to them," said state Rep. Jenn Ladisch Douglass (D-Elmhurst). "From new bridges to improved roads and ADA-compliant sidewalks, we are making our communities safer and stronger one project at a time."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"These investments in the DuPage County region will strengthen our system of multimodal transportation across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Remember: If you are driving in Illinois this construction season, you will be driving through work zones. When you see orange, stay patient, drop the devices and slow down."



