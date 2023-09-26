Manchin Announces $34 Million for Safe Drinking Water Infrastructure, Brownfields Clean Up in West Virginia

September 26, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $34,187,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the city of Morgantown. The funding, which is made possible in large part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will upgrade drinking water infrastructure throughout the state and support efforts to clean up brownfields sites in the Morgantown area.

“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and a safe environment to live in,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will support statewide initiatives to provide clean, safe drinking water for all West Virginians, as well as efforts to clean up brownfields sites in Morgantown. As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to protect the health and wellbeing of communities across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below:

$33,687,000 – West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection: Capitalization Grants for Drinking Water

This funding will support statewide efforts to provide safe drinking water for West Virginians, with an emphasis on lead service line replacement.