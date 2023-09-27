YHB Investment Advisors' President and Founder Wins Prestigious Invest in Others Lifetime Achievement Award and Grant

Paul Martel, President and Founder, YHB Investment Advisors

Paul R. Martel Receives Top Honors at Annual Gala For Renowned Award and $100,000 Philanthropy Grant

Nearly 30 years ago, I learned that easing the suffering of others, saving a life, or bringing sight to the blind were things I could do and I have never stopped.” — President and Founder of YHB Investment Advisors, Paul Martel

WEST HARTFORD, CT, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today YHB Investment Advisors, a 2023 CNBC Top 100 Financial Advisors Firm, announce that President and Founder, Paul R. Martel, won the Invest in Others 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award and grant for his humanitarian work in Central and South America.

Initially nominated as a finalist for his work with the Partners for Andean Community Health (PACH) investing over $1 million to build and equip his family clinic in Ecuador, Mr. Martel received the highest, national-level honor for his work. The gala took place at the Westin Seaport Boston Hotel on September 20, 2023 with nearly 700 attendees gathered honoring the final award winners. More than $700,000 was donated to nonprofits this year through Invest in Others’ flagship program, of which Paul was awarded the highest at $100,000 to continue his charitable endeavors.

“Nearly 30 years ago, I learned that easing the suffering of others, saving a life, or bringing sight to the blind were things I could do and I have never stopped,” said President and Founder of YHB Investment Advisors, Paul Martel. “Being able to bring my personal and professional values to life in a durable way is immeasurably gratifying and humbling, and will be further augmented with this incredible, globally esteemed accolade.”

The Invest in Others Awards program recognizes the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world. Among the five award categories, Paul won the most prestigious of them, The Lifetime Achievement Award, with the six-figure grant award to a charity of his choice. Finalists were selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration, and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves.

“The incomparable, roll up your sleeves nature of Paul’s humanitarian work serving the Ecuadorian community is truly one of a kind, helping to build and fund clinical operations that provide vital medical services to the impoverish and needy,” said Executive Director of PACH, Sarah Marjane. “During the COVID pandemic this at risk community would have greatly suffered without his efforts to develop the clinic that cared for over 300 COVID patients in addition to screening more than 10,000 patients, while also performing over 400 vital surgeries.”

Paul founded YHB Investment Advisors in 1989. He has over 35 years of investment management experience and serves as Trustee and Executor for many clients and their families. He also founded the YHB Charitable Endowment, Inc. in 2013. This non-profit 501C(3) seeks to promote and facilitate the charitable interests of YHBIA clients through the use of donor advised funds. YHB Charitable Endowment now manages over $25 million in client DAF’s and facilitates hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts to charities each year.

To learn more about how Donor Advised Funds could compliment your investment strategy, read more of Paul’s perspectives on honoring your family’s values for improved human experience at https://www.yhbia.com/news.

About YHB Investment Advisors

YHB Investment Advisors was founded in 1989 to offer client-centric investment management services for both individuals and institutions. As fiduciaries, we are legally bound to provide advice and guidance that we believe will be best for you and your financial needs. Established as an independent registered investment advisor, we have greater latitude to utilize an array of financial solutions to meet each person’s needs. With a long-term investor mindset, our strategies and portfolios are built around individual stocks and bonds offering a transparent investment approach.

YHB was created to help individuals, families, and organizations build wealth and establish paths to share that wealth with future generations. YHB professionals aspire to guide, educate, and advise our clients to help them find the peace of mind they deserve. Our practice is located in West Hartford, Connecticut. While we have many clients that are local to our firm, we are proud to serve clients all over the nation. We hope you'll study the various resources available on our website and we welcome the opportunity to meet and discuss your unique financial circumstances. Visit https://www.yhbia.com for more information, or experience our stories on Facebook and LinkedIn.