AESO to Discuss Implications to Alberta’s Electricity System Resulting from Proposed Federal Clean Electricity Regulations

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) is hosting a news conference to explain our perspective on the federal government’s draft Clean Electricity Regulations (CER). AESO representatives will conduct a technical briefing to explain the implications of the CER, outline Alberta’s unique challenges related to decarbonization, and discuss affordability and reliability considerations. A question & answer session will follow the presentation.



Date: Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 Who: Mike Law, President & CEO

Nicole LeBlanc, Vice President, Markets David Johnson, Director, Forecasting and Analytics Time: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. MT Location: AESO Calgary Office

240–4 Avenue SW, Calgary, AB* *Please check in with AESO 6thfloor reception starting at 8:30 a.m. (news conference begins at 9:00 a.m. sharp) Online via Zoom (click here to register) Why: As the Independent System Operator, the AESO is uniquely positioned and qualified to assess the implications of the CER on Alberta’s electricity grid.

www.aeso.ca



X (Twitter): @theaeso

The Alberta Electric System Operator is responsible for the safe, reliable, and economic planning and operation of the Alberta Interconnected Electric System. We provide open and non-discriminatory access to Alberta’s interconnected power grid and we also facilitate Alberta’s competitive wholesale electricity market.

Contact: Leif Sollid Manager, Communications Tel: 403-604-2269 E-mail: leif.sollid@aeso.ca