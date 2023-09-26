Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,034 in the last 365 days.

Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the alignment of certain third countries with Council Decision (CFSP) 2023/1716 of 8 September 2023 amending Decision (CFSP) 2020/1999 concerning restrictive measures against serious human…

On 8 September 2023, the Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2023/1716, amending Council Decision (CFSP) 2020/1999.

The Council added six persons in the list of natural and legal persons, entities and bodies subject to restrictive measures set out in the Annex to Decision (CFSP) 2020/1999.

The candidate countries North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the EFTA countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, members of the European Economic Area, align themselves with this Council Decision.

They will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision.

The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it.

Source European Council - Sep 26, 23

You just read:

Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the alignment of certain third countries with Council Decision (CFSP) 2023/1716 of 8 September 2023 amending Decision (CFSP) 2020/1999 concerning restrictive measures against serious human…

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more