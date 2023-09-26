Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the alignment of certain third countries with Council Decision (CFSP) 2023/1716 of 8 September 2023 amending Decision (CFSP) 2020/1999 concerning restrictive measures against serious human…

On 8 September 2023, the Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2023/1716, amending Council Decision (CFSP) 2020/1999.

The Council added six persons in the list of natural and legal persons, entities and bodies subject to restrictive measures set out in the Annex to Decision (CFSP) 2020/1999.

The candidate countries North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the EFTA countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, members of the European Economic Area, align themselves with this Council Decision.

They will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision.

The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it.