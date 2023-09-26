New K-12 School In Blaine Lake Officially Opens Its Doors To Students

CANADA, September 26 - Released on September 26, 2023

Premier Scott Moe, Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill and Prairie Spirit School Division officials joined with students, staff and the community of Blaine Lake to celebrate the official opening of the new Kindergarten to Grade 12 school in the community, which welcomed students earlier this month.

“We are proud to have made this significant investment to build the first new school in nearly 70 years here in Blaine Lake,” Moe said. “This is a very exciting day and I know this is more than just a building, it’s a state-of-the art hub for students, teachers, staff and the community at large and will serve to protect the opportunities we have to live and learn in rural Saskatchewan.”

The Government of Saskatchewan invested approximately $14 million into this project, with Prairie Spirit providing an additional $1 million. The new school replaces the previous Blaine Lake Composite School, which was built in 1954, and accommodates approximately 150 students.

The school will include a number of unique features, including an outdoor learning space with plants from the area and a Practical Applied Arts lab which will include a welding and woodworking space.

"The Prairie Spirit Board of Education is very pleased to celebrate the grand opening of the new school in Blaine Lake," Prairie Spirit Board of Education Board Chair Bernie Howe said. "This beautiful new school provides a very supportive learning environment for our students from Blaine Lake, Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, Marcelin and surrounding communities. On behalf of the Board of Education and local Trustees Pam Wieler and Kimberly Greyeyes, I want to express our appreciation to the Premier and the provincial government for the investment in this new school facility and in the community of Blaine Lake."

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.4 billion toward school infrastructure projects. These projects include 60 new schools and 30 major renovation projects with an additional five projects approved through the Minor Capital Renewal Program.

