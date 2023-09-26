Investigation Alert BAX, DHR, BTAI, and IBRX: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Submit Their Information Below

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Baxter International, Inc. (NYSE: BAX)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Baxter International, Inc. (NYSE: BAX).

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Baxter International, continuously holding your shares since May 25, 2022, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/baxter-international

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Baxter International. According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants materially misrepresented and/or concealed the true nature and severity of supply chain problems it was encountering and the impact they were having on the Company’s current and expected earnings. Defendants’ failure to disclose Baxter’s true problems relating to its supply chain deceived investors about the Company’s true financial health and earnings.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Danaher, continuously holding your shares since April 21, 2022, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/danaher-investigation

Recently a class action complaint was filed against the company. According to the complaint, in 2020 and 2021, Danaher’s diagnostic tests and life sciences research tools were widely used in the effort to combat the COVID-19 virus. As a result, Danaher experienced a significant upswing in both revenue growth over the course of this period.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Bioxcel, continuously holdings shares since December 15, 2021, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/bioxcel-therapeutics-investigation

Recently a class action complaint was filed against the company. The BioXcel class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BioXcel lacked adequate internal controls over protocol adherence and data integrity; (ii) as a result, BioXcel's principal investigator failed to adhere to the informed consent form approved by the Institutional Review Board; (iii) BioXcel's principal investigator failed to maintain adequate case histories for certain patients whose records were reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); (iv) BioXcel's principal investigator fabricated email correspondence with a pharmacovigilance safety vendor that was then provided to the FDA; and (v) the above would negatively impact BioXcel's ability to obtain regulatory approval of BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia in patients with probable Alzheimer's disease.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of ImmunityBio, continuously holding shares since May 23, 2022, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/immunitybio-inc

Recently a class action complaint was filed against the company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) ImmunityBio conducted insufficient due diligence to discover, or else did discover and ignored, Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP") deficiencies at its third-party contract manufacturing organizations ("CMOs") for the antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, commercially referred to as "Anktiva"; (ii) one or more of the Company's third-party CMOs for Anktiva did in fact suffer from GMP deficiencies; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies was likely to cause the FDA to reject the Anktiva Biologics License Application ("BLA") in its present form; (iv) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory approval prospects for the Anktiva BLA; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

