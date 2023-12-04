Torah Learning Center Awarded Funding to Conduct Vaccination Promotion Activities to Adults and People with Disabilities
The Torah Learning Center is pleased to announce its participation in a vaccination initiative with KC Kosher Meals on Wheels.OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Torah Learning Center is pleased to announce its participation in a vaccination initiative with KC Kosher Meals on Wheels, who has received funding from the USAging-led Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative to conduct activities that will connect older adults and people with disabilities to COVID-19 and flu vaccines. Led by USAging and funded by the U.S. Administration for Community Living, the Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative grants are helping communities stay healthy by targeting older adults and people with disabilities, particularly those from historically marginalized and underserved communities in which vaccination rates are low.
As part of its grant, KC Kosher Meals on Wheels will offer free COVID-19 and flu vaccines. These vaccines will be available for all ages 5+, including seniors, people with disabilities, and anyone in close contact with them at clinics at the Torah Learning Center in Overland Park, Kansas from September 14, 2023 through February 28, 2024. No insurance is required, and each person 60+ and/or with a disability will receive one free $25 gift card. Eligible persons can pre-register at https://torahlearningcenter.timetap.com/.
The full schedule of clinic dates, all taking place from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Central Time, is as follows:
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Wednesday, October 25, 2023
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
“Our 100 Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative grantees have hit the ground running,” said Sandy Markwood, CEO of USAging, which leads the Collaborative. “The funding we have received from the U.S. Administration for Community Living will enable us to make significant strides to increase the number of older adults and people with disabilities who are vaccinated. With these resources, USAging anticipates funding more than 200 communities and vaccinating more than two million older adults and people with disabilities. These vaccination uptake efforts are lifesaving for the older adults and people with disabilities who research has shown are the most vulnerable to death and severe illness from COVID-19 and the flu.”
Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative grantees expect to deliver vaccines to more than 110,000 older adults and people with disabilities while providing more than 130,000 supportive services over the duration of their grants.
The grant period will span the summer months and the fall and winter, as well as the Medicare Open Enrollment period, a time when older adults are encouraged to ensure they are up to date on vaccinations such as shingles, pneumonia and others.
About the Torah Learning Center
Established in 1998, the Anna and Max Zalcman Torah Learning Center (TLC) has been offering innovative and unique programming and education for people of all ages and backgrounds for nearly 25 years. Via its array of programs, TLC goes beyond its own walls to service the entire community. The mission of TLC is to strengthen the Greater Kansas City community by promoting Jewish values, study and celebration, as well as to provide for the spiritual and material needs of all people in the Greater Kansas City community, based on the teachings of the Torah and Chabad philosophy.
About the Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative
Led by USAging and funded by the U.S. Administration for Community Living, the Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative will distribute funding to enable organizations across the aging and disability networks to perform an array of vaccination promotion activities. Organizations selected for funding will host community vaccine clinics, provide in-home vaccinations, provide transportation to vaccination sites, and will conduct outreach and education to older adults and people with disabilities among other activities. Learn more at www.usaging.org/advc.
