Introducing Co-Own.ae: Revolutionizing the future of real estate investments

Set to disrupt the market with innovative solutions designed for today's sophisticated investors

Unlock new real estate investment opportunities. Derive informed decisions and build a portfolio of income generating assets starting from hospitality sector through our platform.” — Company

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Co-Own.ae, is a dynamic Startup with a mission to make real estate investment digital and transparent. We are set to disrupt the market with innovative solutions designed for today's sophisticated investors.

Co-Own’s groundbreaking platform is being developed by a team of industry experts, with a wealth of experience in building digital products in the financial services sector. Using cutting-edge technology, it will allow qualified users to easily purchase, manage, and profit from real estate investments, in ready income generating projects across the city.

"In the past 2 months we have developed the AI capabilities of our platform, with a proprietary product which will be used for deriving informed decisions for ready property values in Dubai." said Narcis Ghidanac – CEO of the Company. "The model has been developed by a top graduate Data Scientist student, from MBZUAI along with our Advisory board member for AI." he continued.

The solution we are building is aligned with UAE National-Strategy-for-Artificial-Intelligence-2031, with Dubai Land Department new strategic plan and vision 2026, to become the world leader in real estate investments and supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Several key features are under development of Co-Own platform for seamless deal-sourcing, data intelligence & advanced analytics, real estate transactions and friction-less investment, where investors can build and track the performance of their real estate portfolio in real-time through a custom dashboard, so they can focus on their returns.

Secure and Regulatory Compliant: the company prioritizes security and compliance, ensuring a safe and trustworthy environment for its investors.

Co-Own invites you to explore the future of real estate ownership.

Visit www.co-own.ae for more information.

For media inquiries, please contact:

info@co-own.ae

About Co-Own:

Co-Own is a digital investment platform for real estate. The company aims to make property investment accessible, secure, digital and profitable. With a commitment to transparency and innovation, Co-Own is changing the way people think about real estate investments.