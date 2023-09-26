ABC arbitrage : Continuation of liquidity contract of ABC ARBITRAGE

Submit Release
ABC ARBITRAGE informs that it will continue the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, adding the following additional resources:

  • 80,000 in cash (transfer executed on 21 September 2023).

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:

- 51,410 shares
- € 111,829.43

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 783
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,120
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 125,924 shares for € 781,516.85
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 115,527 shares for € 719,846.14

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 28,440 shares
- € 49,007.93

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. 


Contacts : abc-arbitrage.com
Relations actionnaires : actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com
Relations presse: VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.com		 EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B
ISIN : FR0004040608
Reuters  BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP

