Attorney General’s Office charges Polson police officer with sexual abuse of children">Attorney General’s Office charges Polson police officer with sexual abuse of children HELENA – A recently arrested Polson Police officer was officially charged by th…

HELENA – A recently arrested Polson Police officer was officially charged by the Attorney General’s Office for sexual abuse of children on Friday, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today.

Matthew Timm, 42, is alleged to have knowingly photographed and filmed a girl under the age of 18 between January 2017 and March 2023. The charges were brought following two individuals finding a flash drive that was located in the home of the victim. When one individual plugged the flash drive into a computer, they found numerous videos of the victim naked or partially clothed.

The girl indicated Timm had started touching her in a sexual manner when she was 12 or 13 years old and continued into her high school years. The victim indicated she had previously caught Timm filming her on numerous occasions when he secretly placed recording devices in her bathroom.

If convicted, Timm could face imprisonment in the Montana State Prison for up to 10 years, a fine up to $10,000, or both.

The case is being charged by Prosecution Services Bureau Chief and Assistant Attorney General Daniel Guzynski and Assistant Attorney General Stephanie Robles, and the case has been investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation and Lake County Sheriff’s Office. To read the charging documents, click here and here.