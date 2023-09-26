Cuba's top legislator visits Quảng Trị historical relics on 50th anniversary of Fidel Castro's visit

VIETNAM, September 26 -

QUẢNG TRỊ — President of the National Assembly of the People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez, on Tuesday visited the Hiền Lương Bridge - Bến Hải River special national relic site and the relic site of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Việt Nam in central Quảng Trị Province.

This was part of his five-day visit to Việt Nam to attend a ceremony marking 50 years since late Cuba leader Fidel Castro’s trip to the liberated zone in Southern Việt Nam (September 1973-2023).

Politburo member and Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn welcomed the high-level Cuban delegation to Quảng Trị Province.

During their visit to the special national historical site of Hiền Lương Bridge - Bến Hải River in Vĩnh Linh District, the Cuban top legislator and the high-level delegation engaged in discussions with local officials and residents. They also witnessed the Vietnamese national flag flying atop the national monument.

The delegation visited the Museum of the Hiền Lương Bridge – Bến Hải River, where relics from the American War and historic fights are preserved.

In conversations with local students at the Hiền Lương Monument, the Cuban NA President reminisced about the visit of Fidel Castro to the liberated zone of Quảng Trị Province when the region still bore the scars of war, marked by bullets and bombs.

During those days, Cuban leader Fidel Castro's visit was warmly welcomed by Vietnamese officials, soldiers and people.

The Cuban NA President paid tribute to the late President Hồ Chí Minh and encouraged the younger generation to strive for learning and self-improvement.

He emphasised the significance of the meetings and visits between the leaders of the two countries, affirming the unbreakable solidarity and friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba. Despite being separated by half the globe, both nations have always supported each other, standing together during the toughest times.

He recalled the famous quote by Cuban leader Fidel Castro who said: "For Việt Nam, Cuba is ready to shed its own blood," stating it had become the guiding principle of the relationship between Việt Nam and Cuba.

The legislator also wrote about his visit to Quảng Trị Province in the guestbook at the Museum of the Hiền Lương Bridge Bến Hải River, expressing his affection and honour to contribute to the success of the 50th anniversary of Fidel Castro's visit to the liberated area of South Việt Nam and celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Cuban Solidarity Committee with South Việt Nam.

In Quảng Trị Province, the top Cuban legislator offered flowers at the Fidel Castro Monument and planted trees at Fidel Park.

Fidel Park was inaugurated in September 2018, symbolising the deep affection of the Vietnamese people towards Cuban leader Fidel Castro. The park serves as a symbol of the profound friendship, solidarity, and close bond between the people of Việt Nam and Cuba.

Also on Tuesday, President Esteban Lazo Hernandez and the high-ranking Cuban delegation visited the photo exhibition titled "Eternal Solidarity between Việt Nam and Cuba" in Đông Hà City.

The exhibition showcased 50 valuable documentary photos from the Vietnam News Agency and the Cuban news agency Prensa Latina.

At the exhibition, General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Vũ Việt Trang and President of Cuban news agency Prensa Latina Luis Enrique Gonzalez Acosta introduced the historical context and the content of the photos at the exhibition.

The 50 displayed photos vividly captured the image of Cuba's leader. Particularly prominent in the exhibition was the image of Cuban leader Fidel Castro raising the flag of the National Liberation Front of South Việt Nam at Peak 241 in Cam Lộ District, surrounded by tanks and artillery shells. This photo has become a symbol of the unwavering, fraternal solidarity, strong bond, and shared noble ideals against imperialism, for peace, national independence, democracy, and progress in the world between the two countries.

The precious documentary photos included those of Cuban leader Fidel Castro with then Prime Minister Phạm Văn Đồng and the liberation army soldiers standing on the wreckage of a US tank at Tân Lâm - Dốc Miếu military base, images of his meetings with heroes and soldiers of the Liberation Army of South Việt Nam, or his visits to the war-ravaged town of Đông Hà during its reconstruction. These photos reflected the true image of a humble, approachable revolutionary leader deeply bound to Việt Nam.

Additionally, the exhibition also featured images from the visits and meetings between the leaders of both countries, affirming the unbreakable brotherly relationship between Việt Nam and Cuba.

Also on this occasion, the bilingual book titled "Fidel Castro: For Việt Nam, Cuba is willing to shed its blood," were introduced to the public. The book was compiled by Cuban news agency Prensa Latina and co-published with the Vietnam News Agency.

Speaking at the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s trip to the liberated zone in south Việt Nam on Monday, Secretary of Quảng Trị Provincial Party Committee Lê Quang Tùng emphasised that President Fidel Castro's historical trip to Quảng Trị 50 years ago was a profoundly significant political event. It provided immense moral encouragement and strength to the soldiers and people of Quảng Trị, as well as the entire nation, in their struggle to completely liberate the south and reunify the country.

Tùng affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam consider unity, support, and cooperation with Cuba as a principle and imperative dictated by the heart.

President Esteban Lazo Hernandez expressed gratitude for Việt Nam's unwavering solidarity with Cuba during its most challenging times.

Over the past century, the two peoples of Việt Nam and Cuba have always stood side by side in the struggle for independence, freedom, and today continued to support each other firmly in the building of nations and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and around the world, he said.

Emphasising that Việt Nam highly valued its relations with Cuba and its traditional friends and progressive forces worldwide, Permanent Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Secretariat Trương Thị Mai stated that Việt Nam desired close cooperation and sharing of common principles and values with Cuba and other nations worldwide.

Việt Nam is currently Cuba's second-largest trading partner and the first Asian country to sign a government-level trade agreement with Cuba.

Mai stated that despite the complex changes in the world situation, the relationship between Việt Nam and Cuba remained steadfast and continued to develop for the righteous cause of the two peoples and two nations.

At the ceremony, the delegates had the opportunity to interact with former leaders and historical witnesses, such as Nguyễn Xuân Phong, former head of the Americas Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who directly translated for Cuban leader Fidel Castro during his visit to the liberated zone in south Việt Nam in 1973, and Hoàng Thị Chẩm, a guerrilla fighter at the Dốc Miếu military base in 1973, who had the honour of shaking hands with Cuban leader Fidel Castro. — VNS