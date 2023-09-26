E. Coli Testing Market expansion is anticipated to occur between 2019 and 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5% | Analysis by TMR
E. Coli Testing Market
High morbidity and rapid spread of E. coli drive the market. Government and NGOs' initiatives to create awareness boost market growth.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E. Coli Testing Market was worth USD 1380.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2019 and 2027.The report extensively discusses the Global market, offering readers a comprehensive understanding of key trends, top strategies, and potential growth opportunities. It incorporates Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, as well as qualitative and quantitative analysis to present a complete and precise picture of the current and future market landscape. The analysts have carefully forecasted the market size, CAGR, market share, revenue, production, and other crucial factors, employing industry-best primary and secondary research tools and methodologies. This report can assist players in devising effective strategies by focusing on key segments and regions, thereby enhancing their presence in the Global market.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿 - The key factor driving growth in the Escherichia coli testing market is the growing need for microbial water quality analysis. Waterborne diseases are the leading cause of death around the world, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries. Children are the most vulnerable segment of waterborne diseases. Several children in developing and underdeveloped countries die due to water-based microbes. The E.coli testing helps to analyze the presence of harmful organisms, elements, and compounds in the water. The increasing discharge of wastes from municipal sewers is one of the critical water quality issues worldwide. This sewage contains human feces, and water contaminated with these effluents may contain microbes that are hazardous to human health, and it is, therefore, essential to do microbiological testing of this contaminated water, which, in turn, leads to growing demand in the E.coli testing market. The rapid industrialization and growing contamination of water resources have boosted the demand for E.coli testing to ensure safe water. Thus, it is further expected to boost the global demand for E.coli testing.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 - The reliability of the testing kits will be a major challenge for the Escherichia coli testing market during the forecast period. Standard approaches for identifying microorganisms in food and water are based on methods such as microscopy, culture, phenotypic and genotypic methods, and nucleic acid amplification. However, next-generation DNA sequencing as part of metagenomic and bioinformatics strategies has helped to broaden sensitivity to a wider array of organisms. One downside with these second-generation sequencing technologies is their cost and long sequencing durations. Thus, longer time duration and high costs associated with E.coli testing restrict the market's growth.
Market size from 2019-2027
Expected market growth until 2027
Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
Comprehensive of the competitive landscape
In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗘. 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗶 𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Becton
Dickinson and Company
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
CPI International, Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc.
Alere Inc.
BioMerieux Inc.
NanoLogix, Inc. and other
prominent companies.
𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗘. 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗶 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 - 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗱𝘀
𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗱𝘀
Enzyme Immunoassays (EIA)
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
Others
𝗘𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴
Enzyme Substrate Methods
Membrane Filtration (MF)
Multiple Tube Fermentation (MTF)
𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗨𝘀𝗲𝗿
Diagnostic Laboratories
Hospital
Physician Offices
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗘. 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗶 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀: Market size estimation in terms of value and sales volume from 2019-2027
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀: Market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and risks
𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀: Market value and sales volume by type and by application from 2019-2027
𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀: Market situations and prospects in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa
𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆-𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗘. 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗶 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: Revenue and sales volume of major countries in each region
𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝘄: Import and export volume of the market in major regions.
𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗶 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗻: E. Coli Testing market raw materials and suppliers, manufacturing process, distributors, downstream customers
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀
𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀
Growing Emphasis on Food Quality and Protecting Brand Reputation
Introduction of Stringent Food Safety Regulations and Standards
Rise in Foodborne Illnesses
𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀
High Equipment Cost
Risk of Contamination During Food Testing Procedures
𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀
Growing Demand for Food Testing in Emerging Markets
Integration of Advanced Technologies
Increasing Focus on Importance of Food Safety
𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀
Rapidly Evolving Pathogen Strains
Complex Testing Methods
Standardization of Testing Protocols
𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁?
A complete section of the global market report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.
Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.
Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global market.
The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.
Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the global market report.
𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀:
Market Overview
Global Market Landscape by Player
Upstream and Downstream Analysis
Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Market Dynamics
Players Profiles
Global Sales, Revenue (Revenue), Price Trend by Type
Global Market Analysis by Application
Research Findings and Conclusion
