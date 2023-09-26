Submit Release
Academia Info Day, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, 09:30 - 13:30 (CET), from 10/11/2023 to 10/11/2023

In line with the Agency efforts for transparency about how it works and comes to its decisions, the European Medicines Agency is launching this hybrid informative event conceived within the priorities of the Regulatory Science Strategy to 2025 (RSS 2025) and its Framework of collaboration between the European Medicines Agency and academia, with the vision to acquaint the Academic Sector, particularly students and young professionals, with regulatory standards and practice as well as the relevance of regulatory science for medicines innovation and public health.

