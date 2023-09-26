Espress Labs Returns to Advertising Week New York 2023: A Platform for Engagement, Learning, and Innovation

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, Espress Labs is set to participate in Advertising Week New York, taking place from October 16-19 at THE PENN DISTRICT. This prestigious event gathers the brightest minds from marketing, advertising, media, and tech, and stands as a testament to the ever-evolving dynamics of the industry.



As Espress Labs gears up for Advertising Week, the team is eager to dive into the wealth of knowledge offered. They look forward to engagement sessions, connecting with industry peers, and discovering new digital communication strategies.

"Advertising Week New York is always a source of inspiration for us at Espress Labs. It brings new ideas to the forefront and fosters great collaborations," comments Dan Alexander Ifrim, CEO at Espress Labs.

Espress Labs invites all attendees to connect and collaborate. The event presents a unique opportunity for industry professionals to converge, share visions, and shape the future of the sector together.

About Espress Labs: Espress Labs is characterized by its commitment to creating a lasting impact. Through a collaborative mindset, the company has crafted work that resonates deeply with audiences. With a focus on user-centric strategy, Espress Labs ensures that brands not only captivate but also establish genuine connections. Discover more about their philosophy and journey at https://espresslabs.com/.

About Advertising Week New York: Advertising Week New York is a premier event that brings together the brightest minds in marketing, advertising, media, and tech. With an immersive program, attendees can expect to learn from industry leaders, discover new trends, and network with professionals from around the world. The event offers a blend of inspiring keynotes, insightful panels, and networking opportunities, making it a must-attend for anyone in the industry. Join the conversation and be part of shaping the future of advertising.

For inquiries or to connect during the event, please contact:

Dan Alexander Ifrim

Founder & Director, Espress Labs

1-647-557-6660 x.1001

dan@espresslabs.com

