Berlin Barracks/ Domestic Assault; Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3005329
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/25/2023 at approximately 0951 hours
LOCATION: Interstate 89 south, Berlin, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault; Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Andrew Messier
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual assault.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 25th, 2023 at approximately 0951 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic altercation that had occurred the day prior in a motor vehicle on Interstate 89 in or near the town of Berlin. Subsequent investigation indicated that Andrew Messier assaulted a household member in the presence of children. Messier was issued a citation on 09/26/2023 to appear in court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 09/27/2023 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191