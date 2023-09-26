Berlin Barracks/ Domestic Assault; Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3005329

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/25/2023 at approximately 0951 hours

LOCATION: Interstate 89 south, Berlin, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault; Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Andrew Messier

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual assault.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 25th, 2023 at approximately 0951 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic altercation that had occurred the day prior in a motor vehicle on Interstate 89 in or near the town of Berlin. Subsequent investigation indicated that Andrew Messier assaulted a household member in the presence of children. Messier was issued a citation on 09/26/2023 to appear in court for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/27/2023 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191