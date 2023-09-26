Nagorno-Karabakh: EU provides €5 million in humanitarian aid

The EU today announced a €5 million increase in humanitarian funding in response to the growing needs caused by the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The conflict escalation and subsequent ceasefire is expected to trigger a mass exodus of people from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, with approximately 13,500 refugees having crossed the border already,” says a press release by the European Commission. “At the same time, there is a major food shortage and lack of access to electricity and water within the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.”

The €5 million humanitarian funding includes €500,000 of emergency support announced on 22 September, and €4.5 million of new funding.

The latter will help provide assistance to people displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. This assistance will be delivered by various EU humanitarian partners working in Armenia and will reach some 25,000 people.

“The priority is to provide cash assistance, shelter, food security and livelihoods assistance,” says the EU.

This new funding will also assist vulnerable people inside Nagorno-Karabakh. This aid will be channeled through the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and aims to support around 60,000 people with food, healthcare, shelter, and logistics.

The EU is also deploying a humanitarian expert to the region who will work hand in hand with humanitarian partners on the ground to ensure a rapid response to the crisis.

