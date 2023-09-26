Landscapes of the Invisible: EU4Climate to hold exhibition and discussion on climate change in Tbilisi

From 29 September to 1 October, Tbilisi, Georgia, will be hosting an exhibition entitled ‘The Landscapes of the Invisible’. The initiative is part of the EU-funded regional EU4Climate project, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The event is organised by Georgian organisations Collective Failure, Climate Basics and Tbilisi Multifunctional Libraries with the aim of stimulating meaningful public debate on climate change and communicating environmental and climate change issues in Georgia through the expressive language of contemporary art.

The exhibition will open at 19:00 on 29 September. On 30 September, a discussion on ‘Climate Crisis: Seeking Solutions’ will be held at 15:00.

The exhibition will take place at the Vake Mediathek (Vake Park, 76, Chavchavadze Avenue, Tbilisi).

The event is open to the media and anyone interested.

Find out more

Press release