Ukrainian Finance Ministry seeking experts for Reform Support Team

The European Union Delegation to Ukraine encourages professionals to apply for vacant positions at the Reform Support Team (RST) at the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

The RST assists the Ministry of Finance in implementing priority reforms. The RST is part of the Ukraine Reforms Architecture (URA) project, which is a joint EU-EBRD initiative, funded through the EBRD-managed Ukraine Multi-Donor Fund, in which the EU is the largest donor.

Currently, the RST is expanding and seeking three qualified specialists for the positions of:

  • Senior Project Manager for Improvement of International Financial Cooperation Process (Restoration of Ukraine)
  • Senior Project Manager for Improvement of International Financial Cooperation Process (Restoration of Ukraine and Communications)
  • Project Manager/Analyst for Improvement of International Financial Cooperation Process (Restoration of Ukraine and Communications)

The deadline for applications is 8 October.

