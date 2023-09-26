Senator Collett Announces Over $150,000 for Montgomery County Food Pantries

Fort Washington, Pa. – September 26, 2023 – During Hunger Action Month, Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) has announced $153,764 in funding for local food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens in Montgomery County through the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) Reach and Resiliency Grants.

“When our neighbors face the choice between paying for groceries or paying for rent, local food pantries are there to help, no questions asked,” said Senator Collett. “These food assistance grants will have an immediate impact in our community, making sure pantry doors stay open and residents can access to the resources they need. I thank Governor Shapiro for his commitment to fighting food insecurity across Pennsylvania, especially during Hunger Action Month.”

Grant recipients in Montgomery County include:

ACLAMO – $20,000

Family Promise Montco PA– $50,000

Manna on Main Street – $20,615

Martha’s Choice Marketplace – $38,137

Mattie N. Dixon Community Cupboard – $8,000

Narberth Community Food Bank – $17,012

Residents in need of food assistance are encouraged to contact Senator Maria Collett’s office at 215-368-1429 or senatorcollett.com. To find food pantries and other resources near you, visit agriculture.pa.gov/foodsecurity.

