VIRTUAL GUARDIAN AND REVELSTOKE PARTNER TO ENHANCE SECURITY OPERATIONS CENTER

Revelstoke not only offers a standout Security Automation solution but also serves as a valuable business partner, ready to support Virtual Guardian's North American growth.” — Marc Veilleux, Virtual Guardian COO

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Guardian, a leading provider of security solutions, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Revelstoke, a renowned Security Automation Platform that enables organizations to automate security processes and incident response workflows, to accelerate response times and improve efficiency. This collaboration aims to bolster Virtual Guardian's Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities and provide an unparalleled level of service to its clients.

Virtual Guardian's SOC managed service is designed to ensure the safety and security of organizations by proactively monitoring and responding to potential threats. By partnering with Revelstoke, Virtual Guardian gains access to a cutting-edge Security Automation solution that perfectly complements its existing managed services offering.

One of the key advantages of Virtual Guardian's partnership with Revelstoke is the ease of implementation and use. The solution is quick to learn, requiring only a basic understanding of application development. This has allowed Virtual Guardian to swiftly deploy the solution and automate various use cases and processes, ensuring a high-performance response service for its clients.

Furthermore, Revelstoke's Security Automation solution is the ideal tool for managing a multi-tenant managed service. With predictable costs and unlimited user scalability, Virtual Guardian can efficiently cater to the needs of its growing client base. Plus, Revelstoke’s patented Unified Data Layer makes it remarkably fast and efficient to create new integrations, so Virtual Guardian and our customers can easily add new security products, break vendor lock, and rapidly evolve to meet emerging needs. The productivity and efficiency of Virtual Guardian's SOC managed service are greatly enhanced through the automation of routine activities, reduction of false positives, and the ability to analyze and intervene swiftly for the benefit of its clients. Revelstoke's solution also enables Virtual Guardian to measure its progress using several key performance indicators (KPIs).

Virtual Guardian's commitment to providing best-of-breed solutions is evident in its choice of Revelstoke as a partner. "Virtual Guardian has a stellar reputation for delivering resilient managed services to their clients, so we see this partnership as a fantastic opportunity for both companies, and for our customers," stated Bob Kruse, Revelstoke CEO and Co-Founder. "Revelstoke lets users integrate anything and automate everything to create massive efficiencies in the SOC. This is only going to enhance the responsiveness and efficiency of Virtual Guardian's already great team, and deliver excellent security outcomes for customers." By integrating Revelstoke's high-quality Security Automation solution into its managed services offering, Virtual Guardian ensures that its SOC service remains at the forefront of the industry.

According to Virtual Guardian COO Marc Veilleux, “It is not just the exceptional technology that makes the partnership with Revelstoke remarkable. The close collaboration and proximity developed between the Virtual Guardian and Revelstoke teams during the analysis and proof of concept phase have been truly incredible. As Virtual Guardian's SOC managed service continues to experience rapid growth, we seek partners who can support and facilitate this expansion. Revelstoke not only offers a standout Security Automation solution but also serves as a valuable business partner, ready to support Virtual Guardian's North American growth.”

Virtual Guardian and Revelstoke are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings and look forward to delivering unparalleled security services to organizations across North America.



About Virtual Guardian:

At the intersection of people, processes, and technology, Virtual Guardian achieves digital resilience for clients by leveraging our comprehensive cybersecurity expertise. In close partnership and collaboration with clients, Virtual Guardian identifies vulnerabilities and deploys technology and processes to mitigate impact from threats when they occur. www.virtualguardian.com



About Revelstoke:

Revelstoke is the only next-level Security Automation platform built on a Unified Data Layer that offers no-code automation and low-code customization. Revelstoke empowers CISOs and security analysts to automate analysis, eliminate software development needs, optimize workflows, prevent vendor lock, scale processes, and secure the enterprise. Learn more at www.revelstoke.io/demo/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Unmatched Security Expertise, Fueled by Trust