Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,100 in the last 365 days.

TEDxBethesdaWomen - A Not-to-MIss Event for Smart and Curious Women

This banner shows the title of the event, date, location and website for details and to register

Smart and Curious Women are Welcome!

Engage, Inspire and Grow at In-Person Gathering with TED-Like Talks

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEDxBethesdaWomen, a one-day live event focusing on "Awakenings" will be held October 12, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., at Imagination Stage. Seven visionary women will give TED-like talks about motherhood, creativity, aging, self-defense, trauma and recovery, diversity and well-being to engage and inspire 100 attendees in an intimate studio.

"The fallout of the pandemic lives on. Women want to share new ideas in a forum without judgement, that challenges them to speak their truth with passion," says Jane O. Smith, Organizer of TEDxBethesdaWomen (she also organized a similar TEDx event in 2013). At a TEDx event (which is licensed through TED.com and independently organized), presenters and the audience combine to spark deep discussions and connections in a small group.

The honoree is Janet Stanford, Founding Artistic Director at Imagination Stage, and the host is Kimberly Bloch Rincan, Director of ignITe Hub at Montgomery College.

Speakers include Nicole Pensak, PhD., Licensed Clinical Psychologist; Erin Friedman, Abstract Artist; Stephanie Hack, M.D. and Podcaster; Ellen Oh, Middle Grade and Children's Author; Amanda Moskowitz, Trauma and Recovery Playwright and Author; Lauren Taylor, Empowerment Self-Defense Teacher and Jennifer Sproul, Realtor and Baby Bloomer.

All talks will be videotaped and posted to TED.com as free downloads, in early November.

View https://TEDxBethesdaWomen-Awakenings.Eventbrite.com for details and to register. Partners include Montgomery College, Women Business Owners of Montgomery County, MODA Optic, Maller Wealth Advisors, Club Pilates and Locally Crafted.

Jane O. Smith
TEDxBethesdaWomen
+1 240.416.3051
Jane@JaneOSmith.com

You just read:

TEDxBethesdaWomen - A Not-to-MIss Event for Smart and Curious Women

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more