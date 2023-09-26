Insulated Envelope Market to Rise from USD 258.6 Million in 2021 to USD 361.1 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030 – Report by Transparency Market Research
The global market for insulated envelopes is being driven by the increase in thermal packaging solutions use, insulated envelopes provide great protection against a variety of external variables while aiding in the retention of heat
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The insulated envelope market was estimated to have acquired US$ 258.6 million in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 3.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2030 and by 2030, the market is likely to gain US$ 361.1 million.
Spending on personal care products is increasing as esthetic appeal becomes more important. The majority of hair and skin care products are temperature sensitive. Summertime temperatures can be uncomfortably high for transporting carriers, which may have a negative effect on the quality of cosmetic items.
Insulating envelopes have the ability to reflect heat, which helps to keep the environment within the packaging for these temperature-sensitive cosmetic goods favorable.
Extreme cold can potentially harm them due to the water content in cosmetics. Cosmetics freeze when water starts to expand. This expansion may crack product containers, causing product spillage. In cosmetic items, insulated envelopes can assist in preventing freezing problems.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 258.6 Mn
|Estimated Revenue
|US$ 361.1 Mn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|3.8%
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|No. of Pages
|202 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By By Material, By Application, By Closure
|Regions Covered
|North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
|Companies Covered
|Mettcover Global, Thermal Packaging Solutions Ltd., Insulated Products Corporation, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, Cold Chain Technologies, Icertech, Nortech Labs, Inc., Cryolux Group, Polar Tech Industries, Sorbafreeze, The Wool Packaging Company Limited, Chilled Packaging, Chemco Group, Hydropac Limited
Key Findings of the Market Report
- Recent trends in the insulated envelope market point to a rise in the creation of bespoke goods as businesses seek to increase their clientele.
- Manufacturers of cosmetic, medicinal, and agricultural products increasingly favor specially constructed insulated bottles and cartons.
- The aesthetic appeal of things is improved by technologies like label printing.
- These technologies are used in the packaging of shampoos, other cosmetic, and personal care items.
Market Trends for Insulated Envelopes
- The global insulated envelope market has been divided into three application categories: food, healthcare, and others (agricultural, cosmetics, etc.). The food category is anticipated to rule the global market.
- At least for shorter distances, insulated envelopes provide a practical and economical choice for the transportation of perishable commodities since continuous refrigeration is no longer required.
- In the upcoming years, a rise in the need for insulated envelopes among medium-sized businesses to transport temperature-sensitive goods is anticipated to positively impact the thermal packaging market.
- The market is expected to be driven in the coming years by the rapid development of the global e-commerce industry, based on the insulated envelope market demand. Online purchases of dairy, meat, and cosmetics are more popular with consumers.
- In usual circumstances, insulated envelopes are used by e-commerce businesses to transport these items the last mile. In the next years, an increase in cross-border sales, particularly in developing economies, is also projected to have a beneficial impact on the flexible packaging industry.
Market for Insulated Envelopes: Regional Outlook
Various reasons are propelling the growth of the insulated envelope market in different countries. These are:
- The global market is anticipated to be dominated by North America. In 2021, the region accounted for a major portion of the global market. From 2022 to 2030, the market in the area is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.1%.
- The market for this region is anticipated to be driven by an increase in consumption of seasonal as well as perishable food items including dairy products, meat, and vegetables over the course of the forecast period. The importation of fresh fruits and vegetables is highlighted by the insulated envelope market characteristics in the United States.
- According to a study from the United States Department of Agriculture, the United States bought fresh produce from Mexico worth around US$ 1.2 billion in 1993. By 2019, these imports had greatly expanded to exceed US$ 13.5 billion.
Global Insulated Envelope Market: Key Players
The company profiles section of the global insulated envelope market competition analysis contains important details about the leading competitors. To increase their market share, manufacturers are using product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions strategies.
The following companies are well-known participants in the global insulated envelope market:
- Mettcover Global
- Thermal Packaging Solutions Ltd.
- Insulated Products Corporation
- Nordic Cold Chain Solutions
- Cold Chain Technologies
- Icertech
- Nortech Labs, Inc.
- Cryolux Group
- Polar Tech Industries
- Sorbafreeze
- The Wool Packaging Company Limited
- Chilled Packaging
- Chemco Group
- Hydropac Limited
Key developments in the global insulated envelope market are:
- Mettcover Global as its North American channel partner in July 2022 chose Nippon Express NX Shoji USA.
- Sorbafreeze introduced a new line of insulated boxes that are 100% recyclable and help protect temperature-sensitive items for up to 48 hours in May 2022.
Global Insulated Envelope Market Segmentation
By Material
- Plastic
- Metal
By Application
- Food
- Healthcare
- Others (Agriculture, Cosmetics, etc.)
By Closure
- Self-seal
- Peal and Seal
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
