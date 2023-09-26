Submit Release
'Venice: Fontana and Tancredi', event in Milan by Christie's and Grimaldi Alliance

MILAN, Italy, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The conference 'Venice: Fontana and Tancredi' will take place today, September 26, at 6.30pm in Milan, at the Grimaldi Alliance headquarters located at 12 Corso Europa. The event is organised by the renowned auction house Christie's in collaboration with Grimaldi Alliance.

This event offers contemporary art enthusiasts the opportunity to explore the world of two significant figures from 20th-century Italy: Lucio Fontana and Tancredi Parmeggiani.

Among the speakers scheduled to participate are Mariolina Bassetti, Chairman of Post-War & Contemporary Art at Christie's, Renato Pennisi, International Specialist in Post-War & Contemporary Art at Christie's, and Francesco Sciaudone, Managing Partner of Grimaldi Alliance.

