Pinpoint Predictive Partners with The Philadelphia Contributionship to Bridge Tradition and Tech for the Future

San Mateo, California, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinpoint Predictive, Inc, the leading AI-powered Loss Prediction and Risk Score platform, is delighted to announce it has partnered with The Philadelphia Contributionship, the longest tenured insurance company in the US, to implement Pinpoint’s loss predictions to more accurately mitigate risk that is supportive of its policyholder-first goals and values.

Founded by Benjamin Franklin in 1752, The Philadelphia Contributionship is the oldest tenured insurance company in the US and has been committed to insuring dwellings and communities while protecting the dreams of the people inside, since its founding.

“We’re excited to partner with Pinpoint as we look at the opportunity to get deeper insights into our customers and understand risks based on individual behaviors. Pinpoint’s deep learning capabilities are a game changer for us to better serve our customers and agents,”’ said Chris Strohl, Vice President, Underwriting at The Philadelphia Contributionship. “The next step in our growth strategy in innovation is to adopt technology that allows us to engage positively with our policyholders and agents by understanding the “who” behind the customer. Pinpoint’s predictions offer solid potential to do this. This is critical for us as the insurance industry continues experiencing economic and environmental pressures.”

“The Philadelphia Contributionship’s decision to partner with Pinpoint is a testament to their commitment to staying at the forefront of the insurance landscape,” said Scott Ham, CEO of Pinpoint Predictive Inc. “We are honored to work with a company that shares our vision for the future, and we look forward to a successful and transformative partnership that will benefit both Pinpoint and The Philadelphia Contributionship and their valued customers."

Pinpoint's revolutionary technology, leveraging trillions of individual behavioral predictors, will empower The Philadelphia Contributionship to enhance their customer experience, including supporting straight-through processing, boosting key risk predictions at the point of quote, and implementing specific interventions to help reduce risk through the understanding of their customers at a deeper level than ever before.

About The Philadelphia Contributionship

The Philadelphia Contributionship (TPC) is the oldest property insurance company in the United States today, founded by Ben Franklin in 1752. Operating in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, TPC works with independent agents to provide a variety of insurance coverages. The Philadelphia Contributionship has provided insurance protection to our customers for over two and a half centuries and strives to provide that protection in a personal way - putting people first, through uniquely personal service, strong partnerships and an unmatched history of financial stability.

About Pinpoint Predictive, Inc.

Pinpoint Predictive provides P&C insurers the earliest and most accurate loss predictions and risk scores to fast-track profitable growth. Unlike traditional methods, Pinpoint’s platform leverages deep learning, proprietary behavioral economics data, and trillions of individual behavioral predictors to help insurers identify the risk costs associated with customers and prospects. Insurtech 100 Awards 2022 | Insurtech Vanguard | AI-Breakthrough Awards 2023

