MDC offering in person hunter education skills session at the Cuba Police Dept. Oct. 12

Body

CUBA, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a Hunter Education Skills Session Thursday, Oct 12, at 6 p.m. in Crawford County at the Cuba Police Department, 602 South Franklin Avenue. This will enable students who have completed the online or classroom portion of the program to complete their certification for fall hunting seasons.

Hunter Education (HED) certification is required for all hunters born on or after January 1, 1967, and who are 16 years of age or older. There is an 11-year old age minimum requirement to take the Missouri HED Class. The HED program can serve as a refresher for seasoned hunters as well.

Missouri’s HED offers two components. The knowledge portion can be completed by taking an online/mobile course, using a self-study guide available at MDC offices, or in a traditional in-person classroom setting. The hands-on skills session enables students to demonstrate their understanding of the concepts taught in the knowledge portion.

The Hunter Education Skills Session is free, however advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ev.

Those age 11-15 must complete either the self-study guide, online, or classroom portion, and attend a skills session. Anyone 16 and older may complete the book or classroom portion and attend the free skills session or complete the class exclusively online for a fee which is paid to the online vendor. Those wanting a copy of the self-study guide can also contact Conservation Agent Ryan Catron at ryan.catron@mdc.mo.gov.

Participants should bring their skills session qualifier certificate or a student manual with the review questions completed. Students 15 and under must also bring a copy of their birth certificate or other proof of age. The final exam will be administered at the end of the skills session.

Hunter education has reduced hunting accidents and deaths by more than 70 percent since it became mandatory in 1987.