MDC offering free Youth Waterfowl Hunt Oct. 21 near Meadville

Chillicothe, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Locust Creek Youth Waterfowl Hunt from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Fountain Grove Conservation Area south of Meadville. This event will combine education about waterfowl hunting along with an actual hunting experience with guides. This is an introductory hunting course for ages 11 to 15. MDC can provide participants with shotguns and ammunition, or they may bring their own.

Participants will begin the event at the Fountain Grove Conservation Area. Instructors will teach about waterfowl and strategies for hunting ducks and geese. There will be a practice shooting session at clay targets with wing shooting tips from experts. Firearms operation and safety will be covered.

In the afternoon, participants will go duck hunting at private duck clubs in the area. Space is limited for this event. All participants must be hunter education certified. A free lunch will be provided between the morning and afternoon sessions.

Registration is required for this event. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4eE. For more information, contact Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator, at Adam.Brandsgaard@mdc.mo.gov, or Agent Donald Fessler, at Donald.Fessler@mdc.mo.gov.

