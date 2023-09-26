Vancouver, September 29th - October 3rd: Polar Beer Taps Unveils Groundbreaking Patent-Pending Beverage Technology at Exclusive Belcarra Ranch Investor Event Series





Belcarra, BC , Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Polar Beer Taps, a leader in revolutionary patent-pending beverage technology, is extending an exclusive invitation to a select group of investors. Only 50 initial spots are available for this once-in-a-lifetime event at the picturesque Polar Beer Taps Ranch in Belcarra, just outside Vancouver. Attendees will witness the unveiling of our transformative beverage pouring machine that's poised to reshape the beer and broader beverage landscapes.

"Every drop from our machines represents a leap in innovation, passion, and a bold vision for the future of cold beverages. While competitors like the kegerator and jockey box have their limitations, we’ve crafted solutions ensuring each drink is cold, crisp, and a beacon of what’s truly possible," shared Shane Lander, CEO of Polar Beer Taps and seasoned entrepreneur.

Spotlighting the pressing need for reliable cold beer dispensing systems at events and the tangible environmental benefits in our journey toward net-zero, Polar Beer Taps is primed to revolutionize the beer market going after the less than impressive innovation in the beverage cooling space.

"Our collaboration with ClimateDoor has accelerated our trajectory," Shane Lander stated. "Their dedication to sustainable innovation and unwavering support has empowered us to bring our shared vision to life. Together, we're not merely serving beverages; we're presenting a sustainable, high-quality promise."

Nick Findler, Co-Founder and President of ClimateDoor, remarked, "Our alliance with Polar Beer Taps is a testament to the transformative power of collaboration being the new competition. Our collective relentless drive to reshape the beverage industry, combined with our shared vision, dawns a new era of sustainable innovation."

Secure your spot now for this unparalleled experience set against the backdrop of beautiful Belcarra. Remember, only 50 initial spots are up for grabs, making this an opportunity not to be missed.

For inquiries and RSVP:

Shane Lander

778-99-9696

shane@polarbeertaps.com

www.polarbeertaps.com

CEO & Co-Inventor

About Polar Beer Taps:

Polar Beer Taps, headquartered in Vancouver, BC, stands at the cutting edge of beverage technology. Merging sustainability with innovation, the company is committed to revolutionizing how beverages are served, ensuring an unmatched cold and refreshing experience.

About ClimateDoor:

ClimateDoor champions innovative, sustainable solutions. Their partnership with Polar Beer Taps underscores their commitment to supporting technologies that leave a lasting positive imprint on the environment.