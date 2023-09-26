Xencelabs and Global Distribution Announce Partnership to Bring Revolutionary Digital Drawing Solutions to Creative Professionals

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xencelabs, an innovative provider of digital drawing tablets, pen displays and accessories that empower creatives with the best professional tools, is delighted to announce a new strategic partnership with Global Distribution, a distributor of cutting-edge technology solutions.



Under this partnership, Global Distribution will distribute Xencelabs' best-in-class range of digital drawing tablets, pen displays, and accessories through partners in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, Nordics, and Southern Europe. With a shared commitment to empowering creative professionals with the most advanced tools, Global Distribution and Xencelabs aim to disrupt the status quo and bring fresh, innovative, and feature-rich solutions to the industry that provide digital artists, designers, and illustrators with an elevated experience.

Xencelabs' products have gained recognition for their cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance, and superior user experience. The company's digital drawing tablets offer unprecedented precision, intuitive controls, and innovative features that surpass the capabilities of their competitors.

Xencelabs Head of Sales EMEA, Paul Grotowski, shared his excitement about the partnership stating, "We are honoured to collaborate with Global Distribution, an esteemed partner that shares our vision and dedication to delivering unparalleled tools to the creative community. Their technical ability and knowledge of creative workflows, coupled with their personable business approach, really resonates with Xencelabs. Together, we will reach a wider audience and define Xencelabs as the new standard in digital pen tablets and displays.”

Richard Warburton, Director of Product, Creative at Global Distribution, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Xencelabs, a true innovator in the digital art industry. Xencelabs has succeeded in creating a range of products that surpasses anything on the market, including industry giants. Their commitment to excellence, cutting-edge technology, and user-centric design aligns perfectly with our mission to provide creative professionals with the best tools available.” Warburton continued, "This partnership allows us to work with our reseller channel and industry partners to bring Xencelabs’ best-in-class products to their customers in the design, imaging, visual effects and educational sectors at incredibly affordable prices without any compromise in quality, or product support throughout the channel.”

About Xencelabs

Xencelabs is an innovative provider of digital drawing tablets, pen displays and accessories, committed to empowering creative professionals with the most advanced tools. With a mission to redefine the boundaries of digital creativity, Xencelabs combines cutting-edge technology with exceptional performance, intuitive design, and unmatched user experience. Through continuous innovation, Xencelabs aims to inspire and enable artists to unleash their full creative potential, revolutionising the way they bring their visions to life.

About Global Distribution

Global Distribution is a leading distributor of cutting-edge technology solutions, serving as a trusted partner for vendors and resellers across the EMEA region. With a strong focus on providing the latest technological advancements, Global Distribution enables businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Their extensive network, combined with a commitment to exceptional service and support, makes them a premier choice for organisations seeking innovative technology solutions.

Media Contact Jean Shen Senior Global PR Manager Email: jean.shen@xencelabs.com