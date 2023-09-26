Submit Release
Gildan Announces Participation in CIBC’s Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) announces today that Glenn J. Chamandy, President and Chief Executive Officer and Rhodri J. Harries, Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings with investors at the 22nd CIBC Annual Eastern Institutional Conference in Montreal on September 28, 2023.

About Gildan
Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, in addition to the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. The Company’s product offerings include activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, the United States, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

Investor inquiries:
Jessy Hayem, CFA
Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations
(514) 744-8511
jhayem@gildan.com 		Media inquiries:
Genevieve Gosselin
Director, Global Communications and Corporate
Marketing (514) 343-8814
ggosselin@gildan.com


