Bectran to Sponsor Credit Management Association’s CreditScape Conference

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bectran, Inc., an industry leader providing cutting-edge credit, collections and accounts receivable automation software, will be sponsoring Credit Management Association’s (CMA) CreditScape Conference hosted from October 4 to 6 in Las Vegas.



CreditScape offers a unique opportunity for attendees to interact with other credit professionals through peer-to-peer networking and workshop-style settings. This year's session topics include Automating Your Credit Department, Effective Collections in Uncertain Times and Advanced Payment Remedies on Private and Public Projects. Attendees can also look forward to the keynote session by author/speaker/coach and “That Gratitude Guy” David George Brooke in a session titled Neutralizing Stress Through Gratitude.

“Bectran is excited to sponsor Creditscape as a Diamond Partner. CMA always puts on an excellent event, and we are looking forward to connecting with industry leaders who share our passion for pushing boundaries in the financial services sector,” says Dominic Biegel, Bectran’s Director of Sales.

Bectran representatives Dominic Biegel, Nico Scimeca and Sean McCaffrey will be present throughout the event to share how businesses can shorten their credit-to-cash cycle. They will also discuss how companies can leverage the power of automation to revolutionize their credit, collections and accounts receivable processes.

About Bectran, Inc.

Since its inception in 2010, Bectran has pioneered cost-effective credit management and accounts receivable automation solutions for all sizes of organizations. Bectran’s SaaS solutions — credit, collections and accounts receivable — provide seamless user experiences across various industries and empower users with robust credit evaluation services, putting you in control of your financial health.

Our dedication to improving the efficiency of the order-to-cash cycle has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% while significantly lowering the risk of default. We are committed to helping businesses make the transition to powerful SaaS technology solutions that save you time and money. For more information, visit our website.

