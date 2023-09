Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing Market Set to Expand, Anticipates USD 2.85 Billion Value by 2027 | Analysis by TMR

Hospital acquired disease testing Market

Hospital acquired disease testing market is driven by increase in prevalence of hospital acquired infections and rise in the number of drug resistant pathogens

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hospital acquired disease testing Market was estimated to be worth USD 798.6 Mn in 2018 and to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2027, reaching USD 2.85 Bn by 2027.Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), commonly referred to as hospital-acquired diseases (HADs), have long been a source of concern for the medical community. These infections, which pose serious threats to patient safety, are acquired by patients when they are receiving medical care in a healthcare facility. Hospital-acquired illnesses can result in serious complications, morbidity, and mortality in addition to lengthened hospital stays and higher healthcare expenses. Hospital acquired disease testing has made incredible strides in recent years, transforming how healthcare institutions identify and stop these infections.

๐—จ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—›๐—ผ๐˜€๐—ฝ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—น-๐—"๐—ฐ๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐——๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐˜€

There are numerous pathogens, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites that can cause illnesses that are acquired in hospitals. HAIs frequently take the form of pneumonia brought on by ventilators, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, bloodstream infections, and surgical site infections. These infections frequently result from poor infection control procedures, tainted medical equipment, or the transmission of microorganisms between patients and healthcare professionals.

๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—œ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ง๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—น๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด

๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐˜ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ต๐—ผ๐˜€๐—ฝ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—น-๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฐ๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€:

๐—˜๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—น๐˜† ๐——๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป: Rapid testing makes it possible for medical professionals to spot infections in the very early stages, allowing for prompt treatment and lowering the risk of consequences.

๐—œ๐—ป๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—น: In order to stop the transmission of infections among patients and employees, healthcare facilities can prevent infection by implementing infection control measures, which improves overall safety.

๐—"๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฏ๐—ถ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ๐˜€๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ฝ: Appropriate testing can direct antibiotic therapy, avoiding the overuse of antibiotics and the emergence of bacterial strains resistant to them.

Market size from 2019-2027
Expected market growth until 2027
Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
Comprehensive of the competitive landscape
In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players

๐—"๐—ฑ๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—›๐—ผ๐˜€๐—ฝ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—น-๐—"๐—ฐ๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐——๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด

๐— ๐—ผ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฟ ๐——๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ป๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐˜€:

For the highly sensitive and precise detection of infections, PCR and NAATs (nucleic acid amplification tests) have become indispensable instruments. These techniques enable the quick identification of the bacteria, viruses, and fungi that cause HAIs.๐—ฃ๐—ผ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜-๐—ผ๐—ณ-๐—–๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด:The time it takes to get findings has been decreased thanks to point-of-care testing equipment, which allow for quick on-site testing. This enables medical professionals to choose a course of treatment right away.๐—ก๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐˜-๐—š๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด (๐—ก๐—š๐—ฆ):In healthcare contexts, the identification of microbial populations has been transformed by NGS technologies. Insights about the variety of pathogens present are provided by them, assisting in the creation of specialized infection control methods.๐—•๐—ถ๐—ผ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ก๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ป๐—ผ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ด๐˜†: HAI detection could be transformed by nanotechnology-based assays and miniature biosensors. These technologies are appropriate for environments with limited resources because of their portability, affordability, and sensitivity.๐——๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฎ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—”๐—œ: More and more algorithms based on artificial intelligence and machine learning are being utilized to evaluate patient data, spot trends, and forecast the possibility of HAIs. Healthcare facilities can implement preventive measures with the support of this proactive strategy.๐—–๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—น๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ด๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐˜‚๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐——๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€Despite the promise of these developments in hospital acquired disease testing, difficulties still exist. It can be expensive to implement new technologies in healthcare settings, therefore it's crucial to make sure staff members are trained and compliant. Furthermore, the spread of bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics and newly emerging infectious illnesses constitute ongoing dangers that call for continual research and development.Hospital-acquired disease testing is anticipated to link even more fully with healthcare systems in the future, allowing real-time monitoring and automated reporting. Additionally, the creation of vaccinations and cutting-edge treatments will be essential in lowering the incidence of HAIs.

๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—›๐—ผ๐˜€๐—ฝ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ

Abbott Laboratories
Alere, Inc.
Becton
Dickinson and Company
bioMรฉrieux SA, F
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Hologic, Incย 
Siemens Healthcare
Diatherix Laboratories, Inc.
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—›๐—ผ๐˜€๐—ฝ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ โ€" ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป

๐—ง๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ง๐˜†๐—ฝ๐—ฒ
Urinary Tract
Surgical Site
Pneumonia
Bloodstream
MRSA
Others

๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ค๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€ ๐—"๐—ป๐˜€๐˜„๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜:

What is the Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market size at the regional and country level?
What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market, and how they are expected to impact the market?
What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market?
Who are the global key manufacturers of the Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market?
How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)
What are the Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market?
Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects?
What is the market share of each type and application?
What focused approach and constraints are holding the Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market?
What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market?
Economic Impact on the Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market and development trend of the Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market
What are the Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market?

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐˜† ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ต-

Eye Care Surgical Devices Market Expected to Hit US$ 10.7 Billion by 2031, Growing at 5.5% CAGR 

Neurovascular Catheters Market to reach USD 7.5 billion in 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9%