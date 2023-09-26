Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing Market Set to Expand, Anticipates USD 2.85 Billion Value by 2027 | Analysis by TMR
Hospital acquired disease testing market is driven by increase in prevalence of hospital acquired infections and rise in the number of drug resistant pathogensWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospital acquired disease testing Market was estimated to be worth USD 798.6 Mn in 2018 and to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2027, reaching USD 2.85 Bn by 2027.
Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), commonly referred to as hospital-acquired diseases (HADs), have long been a source of concern for the medical community. These infections, which pose serious threats to patient safety, are acquired by patients when they are receiving medical care in a healthcare facility. Hospital-acquired illnesses can result in serious complications, morbidity, and mortality in addition to lengthened hospital stays and higher healthcare expenses. Hospital acquired disease testing has made incredible strides in recent years, transforming how healthcare institutions identify and stop these infections.
𝗨𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹-𝗔𝗰𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲𝘀
There are numerous pathogens, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites that can cause illnesses that are acquired in hospitals. HAIs frequently take the form of pneumonia brought on by ventilators, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, bloodstream infections, and surgical site infections. These infections frequently result from poor infection control procedures, tainted medical equipment, or the transmission of microorganisms between patients and healthcare professionals.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴
𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹-𝗮𝗰𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗿𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀:
𝗘𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Rapid testing makes it possible for medical professionals to spot infections in the very early stages, allowing for prompt treatment and lowering the risk of consequences.
𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹: In order to stop the transmission of infections among patients and employees, healthcare facilities can prevent infection by implementing infection control measures, which improves overall safety.
𝗔𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽: Appropriate testing can direct antibiotic therapy, avoiding the overuse of antibiotics and the emergence of bacterial strains resistant to them.
Market size from 2019-2027
Expected market growth until 2027
Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
Comprehensive of the competitive landscape
In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹-𝗔𝗰𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴
𝗠𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀:For the highly sensitive and precise detection of infections, PCR and NAATs (nucleic acid amplification tests) have become indispensable instruments. These techniques enable the quick identification of the bacteria, viruses, and fungi that cause HAIs.
𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁-𝗼𝗳-𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴:The time it takes to get findings has been decreased thanks to point-of-care testing equipment, which allow for quick on-site testing. This enables medical professionals to choose a course of treatment right away.
𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁-𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 (𝗡𝗚𝗦):In healthcare contexts, the identification of microbial populations has been transformed by NGS technologies. Insights about the variety of pathogens present are provided by them, assisting in the creation of specialized infection control methods.
𝗕𝗶𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗡𝗮𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆: HAI detection could be transformed by nanotechnology-based assays and miniature biosensors. These technologies are appropriate for environments with limited resources because of their portability, affordability, and sensitivity.
𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗜: More and more algorithms based on artificial intelligence and machine learning are being utilized to evaluate patient data, spot trends, and forecast the possibility of HAIs. Healthcare facilities can implement preventive measures with the support of this proactive strategy.
𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀
Despite the promise of these developments in hospital acquired disease testing, difficulties still exist. It can be expensive to implement new technologies in healthcare settings, therefore it's crucial to make sure staff members are trained and compliant. Furthermore, the spread of bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics and newly emerging infectious illnesses constitute ongoing dangers that call for continual research and development.
Hospital-acquired disease testing is anticipated to link even more fully with healthcare systems in the future, allowing real-time monitoring and automated reporting. Additionally, the creation of vaccinations and cutting-edge treatments will be essential in lowering the incidence of HAIs.
𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗛𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗰𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲
Abbott Laboratories
Alere, Inc.
Becton
Dickinson and Company
bioMérieux SA, F
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Hologic, Inc
Siemens Healthcare
Diatherix Laboratories, Inc.
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗛𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗰𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 – 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲
Urinary Tract
Surgical Site
Pneumonia
Bloodstream
MRSA
Others
