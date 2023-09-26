The Honorable Jack Brewer, M.Ed. Joins Safety Shot’s Advisory Board

Brewer is a frequent news contributor and guest on Fox News, Yahoo Finance, and NewsMax

He is a White House Presidential Appointee for the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys and 3-time NFL Team Captain for the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

JUPITER, FL, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) today announced that The Honorable Jack Brewer, M.Ed. has joined the Company’s Advisory Board. Mr. Brewer is an ordained minister who possesses a unique combination of expertise in the fields of global economic development, sports and finance through his roles as a successful entrepreneur, executive producer, news contributor and humanitarian. Currently he is serving as CEO & Portfolio Manager of The Brewer Group, Inc., White House Appointee on the U.S. Commission for the Social Status of Black Men & Boys, Chair at the America First Policy Institute’s Center for Opportunity Now, as well as well as the Founder and Executive Director of The Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF Worldwide).

A regular contributor to several global media outlets including Fox News, Yahoo Finance, CNBC and NewsMax, in 2014, Mr. Brewer began appearing on Fox Business’ Mornings with Maria Bartiromo covering politics, sports and the global capital markets. Since 2016, Mr. Brewer has regularly appeared on Fox & Friends, Fox News @Night, Your World with Cavuto, Making Money with Charles Payne, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingram, Outnumbered and Varney and Co. Mr. Brewer’s op-Eds and research has been nationally published over 75 times in publications including The National Business Journals, UN Chronicle, Fox News, Fox Business, NewsMax, Yahoo Finance and Town Hall.

Mr. Brewer is a Former Ambassador and National Spokesperson for the National Police Athletic/Activities Leagues, Former Peace and Sport Ambassador for the International Federation for Peace and Sustainable Development at the United Nations, Former Senior Advisor to former H.E. President Joyce Banda of the Republic of Malawi, and three-time National Football League (NFL) Team Captain for the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

“We are honored to welcome Jack Brewer to Safety Shot’s Advisory Board. His leadership in charitable causes, in business, and in sports have made a significant impact on the lives of people in the U.S. and abroad,” stated Safety Shot’s CEO, Brian John. “Jack is one of the most philanthropic human beings I have ever had the honor of kn owing, we look forward to working with Jack to make peoples lives better”

“I’m impressed by what the Safety Shot drink can do to improve wellness amongst people who either enjoy an alcoholic drink once in a while or the guy like me who enjoys a product that enhances focus and clarity. The company has assembled a great team and I’m happy to provide my advice and help raise awareness around a product that supports wellbeing and is poised to have an impact on consumers around the world.”

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. The Company plans to spin off legacy assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to unlock value for shareholders.

