EMU Clinical Practice and Research Center Continues Providing Ambulatory Care Services with Its Expert Staff

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty, Clinical Practice and Research Center Polyclinic continues to provide services with its expert staff. EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty, Clinical Practice and Research Center, Medicine Faculty academic staff members who are experts in their fields admit patients in different fields of medicine including Pediatrics, Neonatal Care, Neurology, Internal Medicine, Orthopedics and Traumatology, Ophthalmology and Psychology.

The Clinical Practice and Research Center operating at the EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty admits patient via appointment system in order to better serve the patients and lower the duration of the waits. Individuals wishing to receive services from the Center can make appointments by contacting (0392) 630 3851.

