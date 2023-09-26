CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and providing patient support, is proud to announce the 2023 FSR Global Virtual Sarcoidosis Summit, scheduled for Friday, November 3 to Sunday, November 5, 2023. This year’s theme, "Find Your Community, Find Your Life," offers opportunities for patients, their loved ones, dedicated supporters and clinical care providers to learn, network, and engage as they build their own sarcoidosis support community. Living with sarcoidosis is often characterized by unpredictability and has been described by many as isolating and mentally and emotionally challenging. This is the world’s largest virtual sarcoidosis event providing attendees with the opportunity to build their community, learn from experts, and gather resources to help them navigate their journey. It also provides the opportunities for clinicians and researchers to learn and hear directly from patients from around the world.



“This extraordinary global virtual gathering offers a plethora of opportunities to enhance the understanding of sarcoidosis and receive direct answers to your questions from world-renowned experts,” said Mary McGowan, FSR Chief Executive Officer. “Our goal is to provide valuable insights, build connections, and give vital support for all those affected by this rare and often debilitating disease. It’s also an opportunity to learn about clinical trials and how to become empowered to take charge of their health and how to take action and engage with the sarcoidosis community.”

Attendees will have the chance to learn from world-renowned sarcoidosis experts, share experiences, and learn from other individuals on similar journeys. The extensive virtual community discussion forums, networking events, and chat tools will facilitate these interactions, enabling attendees to form lasting connections with fellow sarcoidosis warriors and loved ones who truly comprehend the challenges of sarcoidosis. FSR’s Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance members nationwide will be exhibiting, and attendees will also discover strategies to cultivate stronger bonds with their healthcare providers and care teams as they grow their medical support community.

This year, new and exciting informative sessions, formulated by sarcoidosis patients and supporters, will include:

Finding the Right Treatment to Fit Your Life

Overcoming Isolation with Chronic Illness - The Power of Your Community

Exploring Alternative Holistic Therapies

Genetics and Sarcoidosis

Community Meal & Happy Hour - Overview: Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Environmental Factors and Exposure

Find Your Physician Community

New and Emerging Therapies

...and much more!



FSR is grateful to the dedicated Platinum sponsors who help make this event possible, including: aTyr Pharma Inc. and Kinevant Sciences, Inc.

Early bird registration is available until September 30, 2023. A limited amount of free scholarship tickets is available. To register for this event, apply for scholarships, and access further information, visit https://www.stopsarcoidosis.org/summit-2023/.

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—in one or more organs of the body. Despite increasing advances in research, sarcoidosis remains difficult to diagnose with limited treatment options and no known cure.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR)

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients through research, education, and support. Since its establishment in 2000, FSR has fostered over $6 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts. For more information and to join our community, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org.

