Los Angeles, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telehandler Market Size Estimated to Reach $10.8 Bn by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.6%

Los Angeles, September 26, 2023 (Globe Newswire) – The Telehandler Market is slated for steady growth globally, although focus remains on enhancing safety and expanding access, driven by infrastructure and industrial investments.

The global telehandler market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, driven by the expansion of the construction, mining, and agriculture sectors. Telehandlers are versatile machines that can be used for a variety of tasks, including lifting, loading, and unloading materials. They are particularly well-suited for use in difficult-to-access areas, such as construction sites and mines. The market is also being driven by the increasing demand for telehandlers from emerging economies, such as China and India. The report concludes with a competitive landscape analysis, which includes the profiles of leading telehandler manufacturers, such as JCB, Manitou, Genie, and Caterpillar.

Telehandler Market Statistics:

Telehandler market size will reach $10.8 Bn by 2032 from $6.3 Bn in 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

North America had the largest share of the telehandler market in 2022, with more than 35% of the market.

The Asia-Pacific telehandler market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.

The global construction industry was valued at $8.2 Tn in 2022 and is predicted to reach $19 Tn by 2030.

The large telehandler segment is the market leader, accounting for over 47% of the market share in 2022.





Telehandler Market Report Coverage:

Attribute Telehandler Market Telehandler Market Size 2022 $6.3 Bn Telehandler Market Forecast 2032 $10.8 Bn Telehandler Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 5.6% Telehandler Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Telehandler Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Product, By Height, By Capacity, By Application, And By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled JCB (J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.), Caterpillar Inc., Manitou Group, Terex Corporation, Bobcat Company (A subsidiary of Doosan Group), CNH Industrial (Case Construction Equipment), Haulotte Group, Merlo S.p.A., Skyjack (A division of Linamar Corporation), Genie (A subsidiary of Terex Corporation), DieciS.r.l., and Wacker Neuson SE. Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Telehandler Market Overview:

The telehandler market outlook remains positive due to infrastructure investments, expansion in construction, agriculture, and mining sectors, and the versatility of telehandlers across applications. However, high costs remain a constraint. Telehandlers are versatile machines that can be used for a variety of tasks, including lifting, loading, and unloading materials. They are also used in construction, agriculture, and mining. The demand for telehandlers is expected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing investment in infrastructure and the expansion of these sectors. However, the high cost of telehandlers is a major constraint on the market. The cost of telehandlers is expected to remain high due to the rising cost of raw materials and the increasing demand for these machines.

Trends Influencing Telehandler Market Growth:

Battery-powered compact telehandlers are being developed to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

Rental services and subscription models are becoming more available, making it easier for businesses to access telehandlers on an as-needed basis.

Advanced sensor integration is being used to improve operator and load safety.

Self-driving telehandler technologies are being developed to increase efficiency and reduce operator fatigue.

Major Growth Drivers:

Infrastructure development and industrialization: Developing countries are investing heavily in infrastructure development and industrialization. This is leading to the construction of new roads, bridges, buildings, and factories. All of these construction projects require the use of cranes.

Rising construction of commercial buildings, warehouses, factories, etc. requiring lifting: As developing countries become more prosperous, their businesses are expanding. This is leading to the construction of new commercial buildings, warehouses, and factories. All of these construction projects require the use of cranes.

Versatility in handling different attachments for varied applications with a single machine: Cranes are versatile machines that can be used for a variety of applications. They can be used for lifting heavy objects, moving materials, and demolishing structures. This versatility makes them an ideal tool for a variety of construction and industrial projects.

Key Challenges in the Telehandler Market:

High acquisition, maintenance, and operator training costs.

Used equipment availability at lower prices than new ones.

Limitations in working at heights compared to cranes.

Safety issues and accidents arising from improper use and untrained operators.

Challenges in operations across difficult terrain conditions.





Market Segmentation:

Based on the Product

Compact Telehandler

Large Telehandler

Based on the Height

50 ft & Above

Less Than 50 ft

Based on the Capacity

3-10 Tons

Above 10 Tons

Below 3 Tons



Based on the Application

Forestry

Construction

Mines and Quarries

Agriculture

Other





Regional Overview Telehandler Market:

North America: The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for telehandlers in the construction and agriculture sectors.

Europe: The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for telehandlers in the construction and logistics sectors.

Asia Pacific: The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for telehandlers in the construction and infrastructure sectors.





Major Companies in Telehandler Market:

J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd., Manitou BF, Terex Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Liebherr Group, Merlo S.p.A., Wacker Neuson SE, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Skyjack Inc., JLG Industries, Inc. etc.





