Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,211 in the last 365 days.

Renasant Announces Transfer of Listing of Common Stock to the New York Stock Exchange

TUPELO, Miss., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (“the Company”) announced today that the Company is transferring the listing of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) from the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”). Renasant’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE on Monday, October 9, 2023, under its current ticker symbol: RNST. The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on NASDAQ until the transfer is complete.

“We’re excited to list our common stock on the prestigious New York Stock Exchange,” said Renasant CEO, Mitch Waycaster. “In joining the world’s largest stock exchange, we believe NYSE will provide greater visibility for our company and shareholders. We look forward to celebrating this occasion and milestone for Renasant by ringing The Closing Bell® on our first day of trading on the NYSE.”

“For over 100 years, Renasant Bank has been a leader in financial innovation, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the New York Stock Exchange,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chair, NYSE Group. “As an NYSE-listed company, the bank joins 2,400 other icons, disruptors and peers to leverage not only the value of membership in the NYSE community but the visibility and industry-leading market quality our exchange uniquely provides.”

In celebration of the transfer, Renasant will ring The Closing Bell® at the NYSE at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday, October 9, 2023, which will be broadcast on https://www.nyse.com/bell.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 119-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $17.2 billion and operates 195 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at www.renasant.com.

Contacts: For Media:
John S. Oxford
Senior Vice President
Chief Marketing Officer
(662) 680-1219
joxford@renasant.com
 For Financials:
James C. Mabry IV
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
(662) 680-1281
jim.mabry@renasant.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Renasant Announces Transfer of Listing of Common Stock to the New York Stock Exchange

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more