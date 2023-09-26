ON Partners’ Heidi Hoffman Named Recipient of 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award

--Hoffman’s dedication to supply chain and commitment to increasing diverse executive leadership earns recognition from industry peers--

CLEVELAND, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ON Partners, a pure-play retained executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams today announced the company’s Partner Heidi Hoffman is a recipient of the esteemed “2023 Women in Supply Chain” award by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.



“Heidi has been in the executive search industry since 1998, and leads the growing supply chain practice for ON Partners,” said Tim Conti, co-president at ON Partners. “She is not only an asset to the company itself, but to the clients she serves, and the communities that she belongs to. Heidi recently sponsored the Annual BPOC Private Equity Conference and has been featured in the Supply & Demand Chain Executive publication where she shared her insights on the history of women in supply chain roles and discussed possibilities for the future of supply chain recruitment. She is passionate about the industry that she is in, and it shows in the work she delivers daily.”

Over 400 submissions were received this year for the award, which was the highest number of applications thus far, and for all the Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards offered. The prestigious recognition honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

Heidi leads the growing supply chain practice for ON Partners, where she focuses on the recruitment of senior supply chain and operations executives in privately held, investor-backed, and publicly traded organizations. Heidi is also an active member of the community and her alma maters Franklin & Marshall College and the Chicago Booth School of Business.

“Throughout her career at ON Partners, Heidi has built supply chain leadership in collaboration with leading companies such as Estee Lauder, O-I Glass, Thermo Fisher, Sonos, La-Z-Boy, Traeger Pellet Grills, The J.M. Smucker Company, and Lucid Motors,” continued Conti.

“It’s always an honor and privilege to be recognized by your industry peers,” said Hoffman. “This award specifically is a testament to the incredible strides that women are making in the supply chain functions and the broader industry. We’re breaking barriers and proving that we have what it takes to excel and succeed, but there’s still work to be done. We need more women in this field, and I am determined to support and empower them every step of the way.”

Committed to helping to build more diverse organizations, Heidi actively listens to her community leaders and executive influencers to better understand what actions they are taking, where the challenges are occurring, and how they have progressed in their DEI journey. Over the past three years as a result of her dedication, over 40% of ON Partners’ placements have resulted in diverse candidates.

Recipients will be recognized this year at the Women in Supply Chain Forum on Nov. 14-15, 2023, in Atlanta. To view the full list of winners visit https://foodl.me/fdx.1zi and to learn more about the top 20 nationwide ranked retained executive search firm visit https://onpartners.com/contact-executive-recruitment-agency/.

About ON Partners

Established in 2006, ON Partners is the only pure-play executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams. We rebuilt the institution of executive search in the way you work, with an approach that includes present partners who engage with clients from the first brief to the final decision, individually crafted solutions unique to each client, and an easier experience overall. Named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms and to the Inc. 500/5000 List nine times, ON Partners is consistently ranked among the top 20 retained executive search firms in the U.S.

