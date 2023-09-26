Submit Release
Youngest Author in the US Soars to Success: 4-Year-Old Legend Achieves #1 Spot on Amazon

UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent release of "Learning With Legend: Activity Affirmations Coloring Book” by 4-year-old sensation Legend Cottonwaters has created a buzz. In just 24 hours of its release, his book skyrocketed to the highly sought-after #1 position in New Releases on Amazon in its category, captivating readers of all ages and establishing Legend as one of the youngest authors in the United States to accomplish such a feat.

Legend's journey began when he decided to create his own book at home by combining several pieces of paper. As he began drawing, he became frustrated with the outcome and threw the book away. However, in Legend's homeschool curriculum, which focuses on interest-led learning, his mother Brenda Cottonwaters saw an opportunity. She encouraged him to transform his discarded book into a real book project, aiming to complete it before his Pre-K graduation.

At its core, "Learning With Legend" is not a traditional activity coloring book. Spanning 85 pages, this activity book serves as a catalyst for personal growth, cultivating self-esteem and instilling self-confidence in children ages 4 to 6. Seamlessly integrated within its pages are positive affirmations, essential math, reading, and handwriting exercises, transforming each moment of exploration into a valuable learning opportunity.

The book has garnered positive reviews from customers who have been captivated by its value. One customer, a retired kindergarten teacher, expressed her delight saying, "In all of my 30+ years of teaching, I've never seen a book that I didn't need to add or take away any pages from. It's PERFECT!" Other readers have praised the book's colorful cover, engaging content, puzzles, and its ability to inspire confidence and imagination in children. When asked about his creation, Legend enthusiastically exclaimed, "I think it's awesome!"

At the tender age of 4, Legend stands as a shining example of untapped talent. His impressive achievement as one of the youngest authors in the United States has garnered widespread admiration and awe. "Learning With Legend" is available on Amazon, and its impact on young readers ensures its place as a cherished addition to homes, classrooms, bookstores, and libraries nationwide.

For more information about "Learning With Legend: Activity Affirmations Coloring Book for Kids" visit https://amzn.to/3qLjkqI

Brenda Cottonwaters
Richology Digital LLC
learningwithlegendtv@gmail.com

