Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Set to Surge, Expected to Reach USD 1.86 Billion by 2026 | as Indicated by TMR

Being driven by many factors such as rise in number of diabetic patients globally, rising older population, and increase in point-of-care testingWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market during the projected period from 2019 to 2027, is expected to increase at a CAGR of 10.7%. In 2018, it was worth US$ 1,676.3 Mn. Numerous factors, including an increase in point-of-care testing and an increase in the number of diabetic patients worldwide, are fueling the market's expansion.
Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Has grown significantly over the past few years as a result of the rising incidence of diabetes and the growing significance of successful glycemic control. With the use of HbA1c testing, healthcare practitioners can analyze the long-term glucose control of diabetic patients and make educated decisions about medication and lifestyle changes. This article examines the most recent developments in the HbA1c testing equipment market, providing light on the cutting-edge innovations and trends reshaping the diabetes care environment.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀
𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁-𝗼𝗳-𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴: The growing use of point-of-care (POC) testing is one of the market's major trends for HbA1c testing equipment. POC devices make HbA1c measurements quick and easy, minimizing the need for patients to go to a lab for testing. As healthcare systems work to increase patient access and lessen the burden of frequent clinic visits, this practice has gained traction.
𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗚𝗹𝘂𝗰𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 (𝗖𝗚𝗠) 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Another important advancement is the integration of HbA1c testing with CGM systems. HbA1c offers a retrospective view, whereas CGM devices provide real-time glucose data. Combining these two sources of data enables a more thorough picture of a person's diabetes care, assisting in the development of individualized treatment programs.
𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀: The market for HbA1c testing equipment has witnessed the advent of cutting-edge technologies like capillary electrophoresis and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), which provide measurements with a high degree of precision and accuracy. These innovations have increased the accuracy of HbA1c tests, enabling medical practitioners to make wise choices.
𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗶𝘁𝘀: Home HbA1c testing kits are becoming more and more popular as patient empowerment becomes more and more crucial. These kits enable people with diabetes to check their HbA1c levels at home, encouraging routine testing and self-management.
𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: The market for HbA1c testing equipment has also been impacted by the growth of telemedicine services. With the advent of telemedicine platforms, patients may now interact with doctors and obtain their HbA1c test results remotely, improving the accessibility and practicality of diabetes care.
This Report Addresses
• Market size from 2018-2026
• Expected market growth until 2026
• Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
• Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
• Comprehensive of the competitive landscape
• In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗛𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝟭𝗰 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 - 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆
Ion-exchange High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)
Immunoassay
Boronate Affinity Chromatography
Direct Enzymatic Assay
Others (micro-optical detection method, and capillary electrophoresis)
𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗵 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝗔𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
Some key players operating in the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market include Alere, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Arkray, Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Presence of many well-entrenched companies makes the competition levels in the market intense as well as the entry of new players difficult.
𝗥𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:
The research would help top administration/policymakers/professional’s/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.
The report provides Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country levels with a complete analysis to 2026 permitting companies to analyses their market share and analyses projections, and find new markets to aim for.
The research includes the Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.
Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.
This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.
The study helps evaluate Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.
𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:
The report provides an overview of the global market landscape related to Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices & Kits.
The current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices & Kits are evaluated, along with a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by technology, end user, and geographical region.
The report explores the upcoming market potential for Hemoglobin A1c test devices and kits, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments.
It provides in-depth information regarding the major factors influencing market progress, including benefits, industry-specific challenges, growth trends, upcoming technologies, regulations, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.
The role and importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) in the Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices & Kits market are discussed, including consumer attitudes, risks, opportunity assessment, and ESG practices in the industry.
Major stakeholders are identified, and their company competitive landscape is analyzed based on recent developments, key financials, segmental revenues, and operational integration.
Detailed profiles of leading market participants, including their respective businesses, are presented.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Chapter 5 Global Market for Hemoglobin A1C Testing Devices and Kits by Technology
Chapter 6 Global Market for Hemoglobin A1C Testing Devices and Kits by End-user
Chapter 7 Global Market for Hemoglobin A1C Testing Devices and Kits by Region
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Hemoglobin A1C Testing Devices and Kits Industry: An ESG Perspective
Chapter 9 Emerging Technology in the Diabetes Diagnosis Industry: Qualitative Perspective
Chapter 10 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook in the Market
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
Chapter 13 Appendix
