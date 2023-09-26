Single Board Computer Market size is Expected to Garner $3.80 Billion by 2027 | Registering a CAGR of 4.6%

Single Board Computer Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Single Board Computer Market by Processor, and End Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.

The global single board computer market was valued at $2.86 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.80 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Single board computers are built on a circuit board with all the required features such as microprocessor, memory, and input/output. They are built of different kinds of microprocessors and often designed by computer hobbyists to make use of static RAM and low cost 8-bit or 16-bit processors. These have applications in home computers, portable devices, typically gaming (slot machines and video poker), kiosk, and machine control automation to minimize the shape and size of these computers such as notebooks.

The single board computer market is highly competitive, owing to the strong presence of existing vendors. Single board computer vendors who have access to extensive technical and financial resources are anticipated to gain a competitive edge over their rivals as they have the capacity to cater to the global market requirements. The competitive environment in this market is expected to further intensify with increase in technological innovations, product extensions, and different strategies adopted by the key vendors.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the single board computer industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, single board computer market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the single board computer industry include:

⦁ Advantech Co. Ltd.

⦁ Eurotech Group

⦁ Digi International Inc.

⦁ Aaeon Technology Inc.

⦁ Mercury Systems Inc.

⦁ Intel Corporation

⦁ Adlink Technology Inc.

⦁ Texas Instruments Inc.

⦁ Xilinx Inc.

⦁ Qualcomm Incorporated

Processors play a revolutionary role in the single board computer market. The current business scenario has been witnessing an increase in demand for single board computer modules across various industry verticals, particularly in the developed regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Companies in this industry have been launching variety of products based on processors and their requirement, owing to their increase in usage in end-use segments such as industrial automation, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others.

Furthermore, there has been increase in adoption of low power consumption processors within the single board computer, owing to the fact that they can be operated more efficiently compared to conventional computers. In addition, reduced size of single board computer in mission critical applications, such as aerospace & defense, further fuels the growth of the single board computer market. With increase in new entrants of local players in the Asia-Pacific market, the single board computer market is expected to witness the strongest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁ This study includes the analytical depiction of the single board computer market share along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

⦁ The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the single board computer market analysis.

⦁ The single board computer market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

⦁ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the industry.

