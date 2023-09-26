BioMech Health Wins Leading Specialists in Healthcare Real-Time Motion Analytics in the GHP Healthcare and Pharma Awards 2023

BioMech recognized for its digital advancements in healthcare, allowing patients and clinicians to quantitatively measure and monitor pre-and post-treatment function remotely

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioMech Health, LLC , a division of BioMech Holdings, LLC, today announced that it has been selected the winner of “Leading Specialists in Healthcare Real-time Motion Analytics” in the 2023 Global Health & Pharma Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards . The award recognizes BioMech’s artificial intelligence engine, Coretex.AI , and BioMech Lab, which allows patients and clinicians to quantitatively measure and monitor patients’ functional motion including balance, gait and range of motion in clinic and at home to determine appropriate treatment and assess progress to improve recovery, transforming the way healthcare is delivered.



“We are honored to have this award bestowed upon our company. BioMech Lab allows our patients to perform rehabilitative movements while AI/ML-enabled affixed motion sensors instantly and accurately “feed back” the movements using graphics and numerical display of information,” says Carter Brown, CEO of BioMech. “This system allows patients to practice their therapy at both the clinic and at home - with healthcare providers viewing the data on a more regular basis, not waiting for weeks between appointments to ascertain a patient's progress.

“Because patients can do this either in a healthcare setting or in their homes, this interactive biofeedback function brings an element of gamification to recovery, helping patients more accurately perceive changes in their neuromuscular activity for improved adherence and performance,” Brown continued.

Driven by an increase in musculoskeletal disorders, sports injuries, and fractures, orthopedic therapy now makes up the largest segment of the home health market with a share of nearly 58% in 2022. Adding to demand is the prevalence of chronic pain – 20.4% of the U.S. adult population suffers from chronic pain while 22 million Americans suffer from neuropathy – and falls among the growing elderly population which account for nearly 12% ($29 billion) of spending for home health services, long-term care facilities and durable medical equipment.

BioMech’s motion analytic solution, BioMech Lab, is driven by a proprietary AI engine that ingests motion data from their proprietary sensors to produce highly accurate, precise, and reproducible analyses. Their AI engine, Coretex.AI rapidly trains, analyzes and tests models, teaching the machine to recognize/learn almost any pattern of motion and permitting the rapid deployment of new analytics.

BioMech Lab is applicable to multiple specialties . With secure and immediate access via mobile devices and/or a user-friendly web interface, it improves treatment outcomes by:

Noninvasively capturing normal and pathological motion

Longitudinally assessing progress and, when necessary, modifying treatment

Enabling evidence-based clinician-patient interaction and engagement

Providing secure, anytime-anywhere cloud-based access to patient metrics and reports in a HIPAA-compliant Laboratory Information System

This is the second year in a row that BioMech has been recognized by GHP, after winning “Most Advanced Clinical Motion Assessment Tool” in the 2022 GHP Fitness & Nutrition Awards.

Headquartered in Richmond, VA, BioMech is a leading-edge biotechnology company that develops and distributes real-time motion analytics and artificial intelligence/machine learning solutions, including BioMech Lab™ and Coretex.ai™ that quantify and improve outcomes in healthcare, sports/wellness and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.biomech.us .

